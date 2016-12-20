Over the rainbow

Wal­nut Street Theatre proves there’s no place like home with the stage ad­apt­a­tion of the mu­sic­al clas­sic ‘The Wiz­ard of Oz.’

For its hol­i­day pro­duc­tion this sea­son, the Wal­nut Street Theatre is present­ing the stage ad­apt­a­tion of the mu­sic­al clas­sic The Wiz­ard of Oz, which con­tin­ues through Jan. 8.

This stage ver­sion in­cludes all the Oscar-win­ning songs from the movie, all the fa­vor­ite char­ac­ters and mem­or­able mo­ments.

The large cast con­sists not only of pro­fes­sion­al adult act­ors but young tal­ents who are the chil­dren’s en­semble. They play the Munch­kins, and all are stu­dents of the Wal­nut Street Theatre School.

One of the most en­thu­si­ast­ic is Lyam Dav­id-Kilk­er of Ben­s­alem.

“The Wiz­ard of Oz is one of my fa­vor­ite movies - I’ve seen it five times,” says the 11-year-old per­former. “But I nev­er ex­pec­ted I’d be in a stage ver­sion.”

He eagerly au­di­tioned, was called back twice, and then was told he’d be part of the cast.

ldquo;When I got the news, I was jump­ing up and down and dan­cing,” he relates. “I was so happy and ex­cited.”

Life has been hec­tic ever since. The chil­dren’s en­semble is di­vided in­to two groups. One per­forms on week­day even­ings. The oth­er group — Lyam’s group — gives per­form­ances on Sat­urday and Sunday even­ings and week­end mat­in­ees, which are al­most every week­end.

The young Munch­kins are in two ma­jor scenes, and each one de­mands high en­ergy plus tal­ent. In one scene in Act 1, when Dorothy and her com­pan­ions are in­tro­duced to Munch­kin­land, the Munch­kins have three songs.

“We’ve very an­im­ated for all of them, and we’re also dan­cing,” says Lyam.

He’s the only en­semble mem­ber in his cast who also has a speak­ing role as the May­or of Munch­kin­land. In that role, he greets Dorothy and her group with a speech of wel­come. He ad­opts a very prop­er-sound­ing ac­cent - and doesn’t miss a beat dur­ing his brief speech.

He’s also dressed for the role, in blue pants — “They’re very bulky” — blue jack­et and blue top hat.

“I also have bushy eye­brows, a mus­tache and an or­ange beard,” he de­scribes.

In both scenes, one sur­pris­ing chal­lenge doesn’t in­volve singing or dan­cing. In­stead, it’s avoid­ing the tempta­tion to look at Dorothy’s ad­or­able dog, Toto.

“Not look­ing at the dog is a real chal­lenge,” says Lyam. “That dog is really cute, but the dog has to fo­cus on Dorothy, not on us.”

He notes that two dogs are used, and both are pro­fes­sion­ally trained.

An­oth­er ma­jor chal­lenge is the stam­ina needed for these high-en­ergy scenes.

“I drink lots of wa­ter back­stage, and we also have snacks avail­able,” re­ports Lyam.

He takes it in stride. But his stam­ina is even more im­press­ive con­sid­er­ing that, at age 10 - just one year ago - Lyam was re­cov­er­ing from open-heart sur­gery. Al­to­geth­er, he’s had three such sur­ger­ies, one when he was just 4 month old, an­oth­er when he was 6 months. These sur­ger­ies were ne­ces­sary be­cause he was born with a heart de­fect. The most re­cent one was the most com­plic­ated.

“His re­cov­ery was very tough,” re­ports his moth­er, Michelle Dav­id. “We were told there was a pos­sib­il­ity he might nev­er walk again, and now he’s dan­cing on the stage. It’s a mir­acle.”

For his open­ing per­form­ance, not only fam­ily and friends were there, but his car­di­olo­gist, Dr. Ig­or Meisa, of St. Chris­toph­er’s Hos­pit­al for Chil­dren. Lyam was there to greet him be­fore the show began.

“He said, ‘Good luck. Break a leg,’” re­ports Lyam. “He also looked at me and said, ‘I’m so proud of you and you should be so proud.’ ”

Lyam doesn’t let his health his­tory hold him back, not on the stage or off.

“I have to re­strict con­tact sports but oth­er­wise my life is nor­mal for an 11-year-old,” says Lyam, a fourth-grader at Bel­mont Hills Ele­ment­ary School.

He cer­tainly didn’t let his heart sur­gery stop him from pur­su­ing his love of theat­er.

“I’ve al­ways had a pas­sion for act­ing, singing and dan­cing,” says Lyam.

That pas­sion got its start when he was 3, and his moth­er built him a stage in the base­ment of their fam­ily home.

“I used it al­most 24/7,” he says. “I sang, I danced.”

His audi­ence was his moth­er, his broth­er and his dog. It helped that his moth­er is a dance teach­er at Bucks County Dance Cen­ter.

Be­sides his moth­er, someone else was a fan who en­cour­aged the as­pir­ing per­former — Tony award-win­ning act­or Leslie Odom Jr., who re­cently played the role of Aaron Burr in the Broad­way mega-hit Hamilton. Odom, a Phil­adelphia nat­ive, and Lyam’s moth­er are friends who both at­ten­ded the High School for Cre­at­ive and Per­form­ing Arts.

By age 10, Lyam was at­tend­ing the Wal­nut Street Theatre School and its sum­mer camp, which is when the stu­dents put on a pro­duc­tion. This past sum­mer, it was Ghost Town.

“I had a role as the bad guy,” he says. “It was really fun.”

But The Wiz­ard of Oz marks his de­but in a pro­fes­sion­al pro­duc­tion. And at age 11, no won­der he is thrilled.

“It’s awe­some,” he en­thuses. “I es­pe­cially love when the audi­ence ap­plauds after every one of our songs, be­cause it shows that we’re do­ing a good job. With every per­form­ance, I take it all in — it’s just breath­tak­ing.” ••

IF YOU GO…

The Wiz­ard of Oz con­tin­ues at the Wal­nut Street Theatre through Jan. 8. For tick­ets, call 215-574-3550 or vis­it wal­nut­streettheatre.org.