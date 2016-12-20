Over the rainbow

For its holiday production this season, the Walnut Street Theatre is presenting the stage adaptation of the musical classic The Wizard of Oz, which continues through Jan. 8.
This stage version includes all the Oscar-winning songs from the movie, all the favorite characters and memorable moments.
The large cast consists not only of professional adult actors but young talents who are the children’s ensemble. They play the Munchkins, and all are students of the Walnut Street Theatre School.
One of the most enthusiastic is Lyam David-Kilker of Bensalem.
“The Wizard of Oz is one of my favorite movies - I’ve seen it five times,” says the 11-year-old performer. “But I never expected I’d be in a stage version.”
He eagerly auditioned, was called back twice, and then was told he’d be part of the cast.
ldquo;When I got the news, I was jumping up and down and dancing,” he relates. “I was so happy and excited.”
Life has been hectic ever since. The children’s ensemble is divided into two groups. One performs on weekday evenings. The other group — Lyam’s group — gives performances on Saturday and Sunday evenings and weekend matinees, which are almost every weekend.
The young Munchkins are in two major scenes, and each one demands high energy plus talent. In one scene in Act 1, when Dorothy and her companions are introduced to Munchkinland, the Munchkins have three songs.
“We’ve very animated for all of them, and we’re also dancing,” says Lyam.
He’s the only ensemble member in his cast who also has a speaking role as the Mayor of Munchkinland. In that role, he greets Dorothy and her group with a speech of welcome. He adopts a very proper-sounding accent - and doesn’t miss a beat during his brief speech.
He’s also dressed for the role, in blue pants — “They’re very bulky” — blue jacket and blue top hat.
“I also have bushy eyebrows, a mustache and an orange beard,” he describes.
In both scenes, one surprising challenge doesn’t involve singing or dancing. Instead, it’s avoiding the temptation to look at Dorothy’s adorable dog, Toto.
“Not looking at the dog is a real challenge,” says Lyam. “That dog is really cute, but the dog has to focus on Dorothy, not on us.”
He notes that two dogs are used, and both are professionally trained.
Another major challenge is the stamina needed for these high-energy scenes.
“I drink lots of water backstage, and we also have snacks available,” reports Lyam.
He takes it in stride. But his stamina is even more impressive considering that, at age 10 - just one year ago - Lyam was recovering from open-heart surgery. Altogether, he’s had three such surgeries, one when he was just 4 month old, another when he was 6 months. These surgeries were necessary because he was born with a heart defect. The most recent one was the most complicated.
“His recovery was very tough,” reports his mother, Michelle David. “We were told there was a possibility he might never walk again, and now he’s dancing on the stage. It’s a miracle.”
For his opening performance, not only family and friends were there, but his cardiologist, Dr. Igor Meisa, of St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. Lyam was there to greet him before the show began.
“He said, ‘Good luck. Break a leg,’” reports Lyam. “He also looked at me and said, ‘I’m so proud of you and you should be so proud.’ ”
Lyam doesn’t let his health history hold him back, not on the stage or off.
“I have to restrict contact sports but otherwise my life is normal for an 11-year-old,” says Lyam, a fourth-grader at Belmont Hills Elementary School.
He certainly didn’t let his heart surgery stop him from pursuing his love of theater.
“I’ve always had a passion for acting, singing and dancing,” says Lyam.
That passion got its start when he was 3, and his mother built him a stage in the basement of their family home.
“I used it almost 24/7,” he says. “I sang, I danced.”
His audience was his mother, his brother and his dog. It helped that his mother is a dance teacher at Bucks County Dance Center.
Besides his mother, someone else was a fan who encouraged the aspiring performer — Tony award-winning actor Leslie Odom Jr., who recently played the role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway mega-hit Hamilton. Odom, a Philadelphia native, and Lyam’s mother are friends who both attended the High School for Creative and Performing Arts.
By age 10, Lyam was attending the Walnut Street Theatre School and its summer camp, which is when the students put on a production. This past summer, it was Ghost Town.
“I had a role as the bad guy,” he says. “It was really fun.”
But The Wizard of Oz marks his debut in a professional production. And at age 11, no wonder he is thrilled.
“It’s awesome,” he enthuses. “I especially love when the audience applauds after every one of our songs, because it shows that we’re doing a good job. With every performance, I take it all in — it’s just breathtaking.” ••
IF YOU GO…
The Wizard of Oz continues at the Walnut Street Theatre through Jan. 8. For tickets, call 215-574-3550 or visit walnutstreettheatre.org.