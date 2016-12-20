New Foundations grad finding way with Temple

Travon Williams could have chosen anywhere to play college football.
It’s clear, he made the right choice.
Williams, a graduate of New Foundations Charter, is a redshirt freshman on the Temple University football team, and when he was a senior, he was looking at places to go.
The year before he enrolled, the Owls were 6-6, which was good for Temple, but not exactly a great program at the time.
Things have changed.
“I came as a prefered walkon and I loved what I saw,” said Williams, who played high school football at Northeast because New Foundations didn’t have a football program. “I wanted to play for them. I liked what I saw, and I liked the school.”
Williams has a nose for success.
Since he enrolled at the school, Temple’s football program has reached heights it hasn’t seen in decades.
Last year, the Owls finished 10-4 and made the Boca Raton Bowl, where they fell to Toledo.
This year, Temple has been even better.
Although the Owls might not have had the high-profile success they enjoyed a season ago when they beat Penn State and lost a tight game to Notre Dame on national TV, they are 10-3 thus far and will compete in the Military Bowl on Dec. 27, when they meet Wake Forest in Maryland, meaning the team has a chance for the first 11-win season in school history.
“I think we knew after we beat Penn State last year that we could be something special,” Williams said. “Once we won that, we knew we could be really good.”
The past two seasons have been remarkable, but things are a little different now.
Matt Rhule, who started coaching Temple in 2013, accepted the head coaching job at Baylor following the regular season, so the Owls will be coached by Ed Foley in the bowl game.
Last week, the Owls named Florida defensive coordinator Geoff Collins the new head coach, but he’ll take over after the season is complete.
For Williams, the changes haven’t been a distraction. Sure, things are different now, but he’s going into the bowl game with the same intensity he went into the team’s 34-10 victory over Navy in the American Athletic Conference Championship on Dec. 3, but the team is exactly the same.
“The coaches have changed, but they’re not on the field,” Williams said. “We know what we have to do, and we’ll be playing the same way no matter who is coaching us.”
That’s the kind of attitude Williams has always had. And it’s why he puts in so much work to his football career.
Last year, Williams wasn’t eligible to play at first because his high school wasn’t certified under NCAA guidelines, so the decision was made to redshirt.
It was a good choice because it gave him a chance to get the lay of the land before jumping onto the field.
But because of his work schedule, Williams missed a lot of summer workouts at Temple. Still, he spent plenty of time preparing for the season.
“I worked out a lot with my dad and my brother (Ali Williams, a senior at New Foundations who played for the Public League champion Vikings this season),” Williams said. “Not being at Temple hurt me because I wasn’t there for the workouts and it kind of slowed me down.
“I worked out really hard at home, but it’s not the same as being here. My dad is a great workout partner and so is my brother. But this summer, I hope to spend more time up at school so I can work out with my team.”
On the field, Williams has been used primarily as a kick returner, though he does have two carries on the season for one yard. On special teams, he averages 21 yards per kickoff return.
He practices at running back and as a slot receiver.
“Things have been going great,” Williams said. “It’s pretty cool to be part of this, people are starting to love Temple football. When you win, everyone starts to notice and people love football.”
While Williams has high goals on the field, he’s just as ambitious in the classroom.
He’s majoring in kinesiology and after he graduates and attends grad school, he hopes to be a physical therapist.
“School isn’t too bad, when you need help, they get it for you,” Williams said. “You have time to do your school work and play football. They’re very good about making sure you have time for school.”
Speaking of time, Williams hopes to see more action next year, but right now he’s enjoying the ride.
“Last year, I couldn’t play and of course I wanted to,” Williams said. “I’m trying to make my time count and be ready.” ••