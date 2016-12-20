New Foundations grad finding way with Temple

Travon Wil­li­ams could have chosen any­where to play col­lege foot­ball.

It’s clear, he made the right choice.

Wil­li­ams, a gradu­ate of New Found­a­tions Charter, is a red­shirt fresh­man on the Temple Uni­versity foot­ball team, and when he was a seni­or, he was look­ing at places to go.

The year be­fore he en­rolled, the Owls were 6-6, which was good for Temple, but not ex­actly a great pro­gram at the time.

Things have changed.

“I came as a pref­ered walkon and I loved what I saw,” said Wil­li­ams, who played high school foot­ball at North­east be­cause New Found­a­tions didn’t have a foot­ball pro­gram. “I wanted to play for them. I liked what I saw, and I liked the school.”

Wil­li­ams has a nose for suc­cess.

Since he en­rolled at the school, Temple’s foot­ball pro­gram has reached heights it hasn’t seen in dec­ades.

Last year, the Owls fin­ished 10-4 and made the Boca Raton Bowl, where they fell to Toledo.

This year, Temple has been even bet­ter.

Al­though the Owls might not have had the high-pro­file suc­cess they en­joyed a sea­son ago when they beat Penn State and lost a tight game to Notre Dame on na­tion­al TV, they are 10-3 thus far and will com­pete in the Mil­it­ary Bowl on Dec. 27, when they meet Wake Forest in Mary­land, mean­ing the team has a chance for the first 11-win sea­son in school his­tory.

“I think we knew after we beat Penn State last year that we could be something spe­cial,” Wil­li­ams said. “Once we won that, we knew we could be really good.”

The past two sea­sons have been re­mark­able, but things are a little dif­fer­ent now.

Matt Rhule, who star­ted coach­ing Temple in 2013, ac­cep­ted the head coach­ing job at Baylor fol­low­ing the reg­u­lar sea­son, so the Owls will be coached by Ed Fo­ley in the bowl game.

Last week, the Owls named Flor­ida de­fens­ive co­ordin­at­or Geoff Collins the new head coach, but he’ll take over after the sea­son is com­plete.

For Wil­li­ams, the changes haven’t been a dis­trac­tion. Sure, things are dif­fer­ent now, but he’s go­ing in­to the bowl game with the same in­tens­ity he went in­to the team’s 34-10 vic­tory over Navy in the Amer­ic­an Ath­let­ic Con­fer­ence Cham­pi­on­ship on Dec. 3, but the team is ex­actly the same.

“The coaches have changed, but they’re not on the field,” Wil­li­ams said. “We know what we have to do, and we’ll be play­ing the same way no mat­ter who is coach­ing us.”

That’s the kind of at­ti­tude Wil­li­ams has al­ways had. And it’s why he puts in so much work to his foot­ball ca­reer.

Last year, Wil­li­ams wasn’t eli­gible to play at first be­cause his high school wasn’t cer­ti­fied un­der NCAA guidelines, so the de­cision was made to red­shirt.

It was a good choice be­cause it gave him a chance to get the lay of the land be­fore jump­ing onto the field.

But be­cause of his work sched­ule, Wil­li­ams missed a lot of sum­mer workouts at Temple. Still, he spent plenty of time pre­par­ing for the sea­son.

“I worked out a lot with my dad and my broth­er (Ali Wil­li­ams, a seni­or at New Found­a­tions who played for the Pub­lic League cham­pi­on Vik­ings this sea­son),” Wil­li­ams said. “Not be­ing at Temple hurt me be­cause I wasn’t there for the workouts and it kind of slowed me down.

“I worked out really hard at home, but it’s not the same as be­ing here. My dad is a great workout part­ner and so is my broth­er. But this sum­mer, I hope to spend more time up at school so I can work out with my team.”

On the field, Wil­li­ams has been used primar­ily as a kick re­turn­er, though he does have two car­ries on the sea­son for one yard. On spe­cial teams, he av­er­ages 21 yards per kick­off re­turn.

He prac­tices at run­ning back and as a slot re­ceiv­er.

“Things have been go­ing great,” Wil­li­ams said. “It’s pretty cool to be part of this, people are start­ing to love Temple foot­ball. When you win, every­one starts to no­tice and people love foot­ball.”

While Wil­li­ams has high goals on the field, he’s just as am­bi­tious in the classroom.

He’s ma­jor­ing in kin­esi­ology and after he gradu­ates and at­tends grad school, he hopes to be a phys­ic­al ther­ap­ist.

“School isn’t too bad, when you need help, they get it for you,” Wil­li­ams said. “You have time to do your school work and play foot­ball. They’re very good about mak­ing sure you have time for school.”

Speak­ing of time, Wil­li­ams hopes to see more ac­tion next year, but right now he’s en­joy­ing the ride.

“Last year, I couldn’t play and of course I wanted to,” Wil­li­ams said. “I’m try­ing to make my time count and be ready.” ••