Maggie’s Waterfront owner presents expansion plans

The own­er of North­east Phil­adelphia’s only wa­ter­front nightclub and ca­ter­ing fa­cil­ity wants to build a two-story, 14,000-square-foot ad­di­tion to the busi­ness. And he’s go­ing to seek neigh­bors’ sup­port for the pro­ject.

Kev­in Good­child, own­er of Mag­gie’s Wa­ter­front Cafe at Delaware and Aren­dell av­en­ues, un­veiled pre­lim­in­ary con­struc­tion plans dur­ing the monthly meet­ing of the East Tor­res­dale Civic As­so­ci­ation on Dec. 12. As the re­gistered com­munity or­gan­iz­a­tion for the neigh­bor­hood, the ETCA is ex­pec­ted to host a zon­ing present­a­tion in the com­ing months after Good­child files form­al per­mit ap­plic­a­tions with the city.

Neigh­bors have of­ten been at odds with the own­er over pri­or re­mod­el­ing and ex­pan­sion of the busi­ness, as well as com­plaints about its role in loc­al qual­ity-of-life prob­lems like dis­orderly crowds, noise, lit­ter and park­ing snafus. The busi­ness has also hos­ted many char­it­able events, in­clud­ing fun­draisers for the fam­il­ies of fallen po­lice and fire­fight­ers and med­ic­al causes.

Dur­ing his brief com­ments at last week’s meet­ing, Good­child ac­know­ledged his past dif­fer­ences with loc­al folks and asked that they con­sider the new pro­pos­al on its own mer­its. He shared schem­at­ic draw­ings of the concept and said he hopes to work with the com­munity to fine tune the pro­ject.

“Noth­ing is set in stone,” Good­child said. “I’ve been here eight years now. The busi­ness has grown and I’ve learned from my mis­takes.”

The ad­di­tion will be ded­ic­ated to the ca­ter­ing side of the busi­ness. It would be built in a park­ing lot dir­ectly south of the ex­ist­ing nightclub. A walk­way will sep­ar­ate the ex­ist­ing struc­ture from the new build­ing.

The draw­ings show 70 new park­ing spaces that would be in­stalled on un­developed Delaware Av­en­ue prop­erty ad­ja­cent to the pro­posed ca­ter­ing hall. Good­child plans to lay out 28 ad­di­tion­al spaces be­hind the ex­ist­ing nightclub along Aren­dell Av­en­ue.

Good­child said that the new hall would help him handle high de­mand for ca­ter­ing ser­vices, which is booked about 18 months in ad­vance des­pite last year’s ex­pan­sion of the nightclub to in­clude a second-floor private bar.

The pro­pri­et­or ex­pects that the city will re­fuse his ini­tial build­ing ap­plic­a­tion be­cause the land is zoned for res­id­en­tial use. From that point in the pro­cess, he would have to make a form­al present­a­tion of the plans to the com­munity at an RCO meet­ing. He would be re­spons­ible for no­ti­fy­ing all nearby res­id­ents of the date, time and loc­a­tion of the RCO meet­ing. Typ­ic­ally, the East Tor­res­dale Civic As­so­ci­ation meets on the second Monday of each month at Liberty Evan­gel­ic­al Free Church at 7 p.m.

After the com­munity meet­ing, Good­child’s at­tor­ney would have to seek a vari­ance from the city’s Zon­ing Board of Ad­just­ment, which would hear the case dur­ing a pub­lic ses­sion at the Mu­ni­cip­al Ser­vices Build­ing.

In un­re­lated busi­ness:

• The ETCA re-elec­ted its ex­ec­ut­ive board mem­bers to new one-year terms. There were no op­pos­ing can­did­ates. The board in­cludes Lew Halas (pres­id­ent), Bill Kennedy (first vice pres­id­ent), Joe Dri­oli (second vice pres­id­ent), Justine Bolkus (treas­urer) and Linda Hogan (re­cord­ing sec­ret­ary), as well as nu­mer­ous com­mit­tee chair po­s­i­tions.

• The ETCA ap­proved a zon­ing vari­ance ap­plic­a­tion for a pro­posed CDL driver train­ing classroom at 9430 State Road. The landown­er, Karj Sandhu, op­er­ates a gas sta­tion, car wash, ex­press lube and self-stor­age fa­cil­ity on the same prop­erty. He also owns a tract­or-trail­er park­ing lot on He­ger­man Street in Up­per Holmes­burg.

Sandhu wants to es­tab­lish a CDL school with all classroom in­struc­tion to oc­cur at the State Road site and all hands-on driv­ing in­struc­tion to be based at the He­ger­man Street site.

ETCA mem­bers agreed to ap­prove his vari­ance ap­plic­a­tion on sev­er­al con­di­tions: that the school doesn’t bring any trucks to the State Road site, that class sizes are lim­ited to six stu­dents at most, that the land­lord cre­ate defined park­ing spots to ac­com­mod­ate the school and that the vari­ance is a tem­por­ary one with man­dat­ory re­new­al after five years.

• Halas, the ETCA pres­id­ent, re­por­ted that the civic as­so­ci­ation may not have to take a loc­al ware­house own­er to court after all.

Earli­er in Decem­ber, mem­bers agreed to file a leg­al ap­peal that would pre­vent a land­lord from erect­ing a large, two-faced di­git­al sign at 9310 Key­stone St. over­look­ing In­ter­state 95. After re­view­ing a case re­cord provided by the zon­ing board, lead­ers of the civic group real­ized that the zon­ing board had not ap­proved the di­git­al sign as pre­vi­ously thought. Rather, the zon­ing board had ap­proved a stat­ic sign.

Halas said that the ETCA is work­ing with an at­tor­ney to mon­it­or the case, which is likely headed back to the zon­ing board for its con­sid­er­a­tion of the land­lord’s mod­i­fied ap­plic­a­tion. ••

You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.