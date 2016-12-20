Local teams have high hopes for hoops season

The weather is growing colder but high school basketball action is heating up.
Northeast Philadelphia boasts a host of teams that could make noise, both in the Catholic League and in the Public League.
Archbishop Ryan and Father Judge each return dynamic players who could carry their teams to victory on any night, and in the Public League, hard work has all of the teams moving in the right direction.
Here is a glance at the local schools’ prospects this winter.
Philadelphia Catholic League
Archbishop Ryan
Last year, the Raiders came into the season under a new head coach and with lots of questions. They ended the season at the Palestra in the Catholic League semifinals.
This year, the team should be ready for great things, led by returning All-Catholic Izaiah Brockington. The talented guard will lead a team that will also include big men Matiss Kulackovskis and Fred Taylor, and swingmen Amin Bryant and Chris Palantino. Ja’Quill Stone will handle the point guard duties.
A season after a great run, the Raiders are hoping for more this year.
“We are looking to build off the momentum created last year and take the next step towards a championship,” said coach Joe Zeglinski. “It will start on the defensive end using our length and quickness to create scoring opportunities.
“The team is committed and together. We hope that will translate into a lot of wins.”
Father Judge
Like Ryan, the Crusaders return a star in Marc Rodriguez. The senior guard can knock down a shot from anywhere on the court, and he is on pace to become the school’s first 1,000-point scorer early in the year.
Other guards who will see time are Matt O’Connor, Mike Power, Nick Conway, Steven Arrington, Shane Dooley and Tom Quarry.
The Crusaders also have strong frontcourt play in Mackerson Juste, Drew Riley and Connor McKee.
Last year, the Crusaders were competitive in the Catholic League and advanced to the playoffs before falling in the first round.
This year, the goal is to make noise once they get in.
“Marc Rodriguez is going to be the first four-year starter, 1,000-point scorer in Father Judge history,” coach Sean Tait said.
“This group gets along and they really care for each other and there is nothing wrong with a little competition.
“Our goal is always the same: make the playoffs, get a home playoff game and get to the Palestra. Down there, anything can happen.”
Philadelphia Public League
Abraham Lincoln
The Railsplitters have exactly what it takes to win: talent and a strong work ethic.
The team will be led by Nassir Coleman, who can play just about any position on the court, but will likely settle in along the wing.
He’ll work with fellow forward Jahi Randall.
The Railsplitters are extremely deep at guard, where Marlon Sharpton, Shikeir Morrison, Alex Smith, Emeuel Charleston, Darrion Childs and Sahnei Day will see minutes.
According to coach Al Brown, hopes are high heading into the season.
“We are very deep, we have 10 guys who can get out and play,” Brown said. “We have good senior leadership, and we have underclassmen who are eager to learn. It’s a good mix. We hope we can get into the playoffs and make a deep run.”
Frankford
The Pioneers are under the tutelage of Jamie Ross, who won a championship as a player for Frankford in 1988. He returns to his school in hopes of hanging a banner as a coach.
His squad will be led by guards Anthony Rodriguez and Jose Campo.
Also seeing time will be guard Taleek Anderson and forwards James Wilson and Frankie Okpala, who was clutch as a kicker for the Pioneers’ football team.
Ross has high hopes, but he’s just as eager to watch his team improve every time they take the court.
“This season is all about growth for us,” Ross said. “We have a young team, not a lot of varsity games under their belt. How fast we pick it up will determine how well we do this year. They’re working hard and I like what I’ve seen.”
Franklin Towne Charter
A season ago, the Coyotes finished a game under .500 at 6-7, but a lot of that was because the team played an ambitious schedule.
This year, the team has more veterans, so they’ll be looking for improvement.
Franklin Towne will be led by senior guard Cordelle Swinson. He’ll work with senior forward Mike Heine to serve as the top players and leaders of the team.
Last season’s growing pains could lead to a significant run this year.
“Our biggest strength is our returning talent,” coach Chris Lauber said. “We play scrappy defense and look to get out in transition. Putting pressure on opposing teams in the half-court and creating turnovers is our bread and butter.”
George Washington
The Eagles play in the Public League A Division, which means every game they square off against the top competition in the Public League. Last year, they struggled during the regular season, but improved by the time the playoffs rolled around and won a postseason game.
This year, things could be the same, as the Eagles are once again in the top conference, and they’ll have an extremely difficult schedule, which will toughen them up for postseason play.
The senior captains who will lead on and off the court will be Riccardo Whitfield, a guard, and Kaiyaan McDowell, a forward.
Also contributing to the cause will be forwards Terrell Brown, Naasir Folk and Adoubakar Barry, as well as guards Nick Diaz, Greg Smith and Jameel Vaughn.
For the third time in three seasons, the Eagles will have a new boss on the bench as Jeremy Beatrice takes over for Kyle Sample. So far, he’s happy with the progress.
“These kids are dedicated and are willing to learn from a third coach in three seasons, so that says a lot about them,” Beatrice said. “We’re trying to get after teams. It’s tough, we are in a tough division, but everyone from our division makes the playoffs, so I’m confident we will learn from playing the best and get better as the season goes on.”
Northeast
The Vikings enjoyed a strong run in the playoffs last year, winning two games, but this year the team returns little experience. That doesn’t mean the team won’t be looking to pick up wins.
Northeast will be led by a pair of talented guards in Andrew Serowsky and Isaac Vazquez. The Vikings will work with forwards DeShawn McCarthy and Ormand Isom, who played a huge role in helping Northeast win a Public League football championship. Providing depth and scoring will be swingman Aaron Moore.
While the players are new to the program, they offer a lot of hope.
“These guys have great character, it’s really a good group of kids who do what they need to do,” said first-year head coach Steve Novosel, who coached Northeast’s junior varsity program a season ago. “They are quick to bond and they really pick each other up. I’m optimistic because of their attitude.”
Samuel Fels
The Panthers had an up-and-down season a year ago, but they put it together by the end of the season to reach the playoffs.
Per usual, teams coached by Mark Heimerdinger, who has more than 500 career victories to his credit, improve as the season goes on, and this year should be more of the same.
The good news is the Panthers have depth, as Lamont Bryant, Anthony Nazario, Derrick Wilson, Tracy Robinson, Matt McFarlane, Kareem Drake, D’angelo Montalvo, Sincere Palimore-Shepard, Zhamir Alson, Noah Beaubrum, Jamir Bohannon, Justin Wiley and Keyshaun Nelson have the opportunity to see playing time this season.
“We are starting the season with 10 players competing for playing time,” Heimerdinger said.
Tacony Charter
The Lions played well a season ago, going 14-9 overall, 11-2 in the Public League E Division, and many of the faces who helped them succeed a year ago return to the mix.
First-year head coach Jon Michaels returns forwards Corchado Kente, Khalif Holliday and Joshua Hudson, and guards Daryl Hughes, Javon McClain and Marcos Gonzalez.
There are strong new faces to the program, including forwards Michael Renwrick and Jahlil Davis, and guard Nashyne Dawkins.
Their level of competition could be better this year, but the Lions are prepared for a strong season.
“Our group’s biggest strength is their work ethic,” Michaels said. “These guys come in every day and work to 100-percent effort. It’s a very intelligent group of guys. We have good size that is also very skilled and guards with a lot of speed. Our size should be a great strength.
“I believe we are a work in progress. We have a chance to be really good as the year goes on and they become more familiar with what we, as a coaching staff, are trying to accomplish on the floor. I think we have a chance to make a lot of noise in the playoffs by the end of the season.” ••