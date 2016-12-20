Local teams have high hopes for hoops season

Ryan’s returnee: Izaiah Brockington, who was voted first-team All-Catholic last year, will lead the Raiders, who advanced to the semifinals last year.

The weath­er is grow­ing colder but high school bas­ket­ball ac­tion is heat­ing up.

North­east Phil­adelphia boasts a host of teams that could make noise, both in the Cath­ol­ic League and in the Pub­lic League.

Arch­bish­op Ry­an and Fath­er Judge each re­turn dy­nam­ic play­ers who could carry their teams to vic­tory on any night, and in the Pub­lic League, hard work has all of the teams mov­ing in the right dir­ec­tion.

Here is a glance at the loc­al schools’ pro­spects this winter.

Phil­adelphia Cath­ol­ic League

Arch­bish­op Ry­an

Last year, the Raid­ers came in­to the sea­son un­der a new head coach and with lots of ques­tions. They ended the sea­son at the Palestra in the Cath­ol­ic League semi­finals.

This year, the team should be ready for great things, led by re­turn­ing All-Cath­ol­ic Izai­ah Brock­ing­ton. The tal­en­ted guard will lead a team that will also in­clude big men Ma­tiss Ku­lack­ovs­kis and Fred Taylor, and swing­men Amin Bry­ant and Chris Pa­lantino. Ja’Quill Stone will handle the point guard du­ties.

A sea­son after a great run, the Raid­ers are hop­ing for more this year.

“We are look­ing to build off the mo­mentum cre­ated last year and take the next step to­wards a cham­pi­on­ship,” said coach Joe Zegl­in­ski. “It will start on the de­fens­ive end us­ing our length and quick­ness to cre­ate scor­ing op­por­tun­it­ies.

“The team is com­mit­ted and to­geth­er. We hope that will trans­late in­to a lot of wins.”

Fath­er Judge

Like Ry­an, the Cru­saders re­turn a star in Marc Rodrig­uez. The seni­or guard can knock down a shot from any­where on the court, and he is on pace to be­come the school’s first 1,000-point scorer early in the year.

Oth­er guards who will see time are Matt O’Con­nor, Mike Power, Nick Con­way, Steven Ar­ring­ton, Shane Dooley and Tom Quarry.

The Cru­saders also have strong front­court play in Mack­er­son Juste, Drew Ri­ley and Con­nor McK­ee.

Last year, the Cru­saders were com­pet­it­ive in the Cath­ol­ic League and ad­vanced to the play­offs be­fore fall­ing in the first round.

This year, the goal is to make noise once they get in.

“Marc Rodrig­uez is go­ing to be the first four-year starter, 1,000-point scorer in Fath­er Judge his­tory,” coach Sean Tait said.

“This group gets along and they really care for each oth­er and there is noth­ing wrong with a little com­pet­i­tion.

“Our goal is al­ways the same: make the play­offs, get a home play­off game and get to the Palestra. Down there, any­thing can hap­pen.”

Phil­adelphia Pub­lic League

Ab­ra­ham Lin­coln

The Railsplit­ters have ex­actly what it takes to win: tal­ent and a strong work eth­ic.

The team will be led by Nas­sir Cole­man, who can play just about any po­s­i­tion on the court, but will likely settle in along the wing.

He’ll work with fel­low for­ward Jahi Ran­dall.

The Railsplit­ters are ex­tremely deep at guard, where Mar­lon Sharpton, Shikeir Mor­ris­on, Alex Smith, Emeuel Char­le­ston, Dar­ri­on Childs and Sahnei Day will see minutes.

Ac­cord­ing to coach Al Brown, hopes are high head­ing in­to the sea­son.

“We are very deep, we have 10 guys who can get out and play,” Brown said. “We have good seni­or lead­er­ship, and we have un­der­class­men who are eager to learn. It’s a good mix. We hope we can get in­to the play­offs and make a deep run.”

Frank­ford

The Pi­on­eers are un­der the tu­tel­age of Jam­ie Ross, who won a cham­pi­on­ship as a play­er for Frank­ford in 1988. He re­turns to his school in hopes of hanging a ban­ner as a coach.

His squad will be led by guards An­thony Rodrig­uez and Jose Campo.

Also see­ing time will be guard Taleek An­der­son and for­wards James Wilson and Frankie Ok­pala, who was clutch as a kick­er for the Pi­on­eers’ foot­ball team.

Ross has high hopes, but he’s just as eager to watch his team im­prove every time they take the court.

“This sea­son is all about growth for us,” Ross said. “We have a young team, not a lot of varsity games un­der their belt. How fast we pick it up will de­term­ine how well we do this year. They’re work­ing hard and I like what I’ve seen.”

Frank­lin Towne Charter

A sea­son ago, the Coyotes fin­ished a game un­der .500 at 6-7, but a lot of that was be­cause the team played an am­bi­tious sched­ule.

This year, the team has more vet­er­ans, so they’ll be look­ing for im­prove­ment.

Frank­lin Towne will be led by seni­or guard Cor­delle Swin­son. He’ll work with seni­or for­ward Mike Heine to serve as the top play­ers and lead­ers of the team.

Last sea­son’s grow­ing pains could lead to a sig­ni­fic­ant run this year.

“Our biggest strength is our re­turn­ing tal­ent,” coach Chris Lauber said. “We play scrappy de­fense and look to get out in trans­ition. Put­ting pres­sure on op­pos­ing teams in the half-court and cre­at­ing turnovers is our bread and but­ter.”

George Wash­ing­ton

The Eagles play in the Pub­lic League A Di­vi­sion, which means every game they square off against the top com­pet­i­tion in the Pub­lic League. Last year, they struggled dur­ing the reg­u­lar sea­son, but im­proved by the time the play­offs rolled around and won a post­season game.

This year, things could be the same, as the Eagles are once again in the top con­fer­ence, and they’ll have an ex­tremely dif­fi­cult sched­ule, which will toughen them up for post­season play.

The seni­or cap­tains who will lead on and off the court will be Ric­cardo Whit­field, a guard, and Kaiy­aan Mc­Dow­ell, a for­ward.

Also con­trib­ut­ing to the cause will be for­wards Ter­rell Brown, Naasir Folk and Ad­oubakar Barry, as well as guards Nick Diaz, Greg Smith and Jameel Vaughn.

For the third time in three sea­sons, the Eagles will have a new boss on the bench as Jeremy Be­atrice takes over for Kyle Sample. So far, he’s happy with the pro­gress.

“These kids are ded­ic­ated and are will­ing to learn from a third coach in three sea­sons, so that says a lot about them,” Be­atrice said. “We’re try­ing to get after teams. It’s tough, we are in a tough di­vi­sion, but every­one from our di­vi­sion makes the play­offs, so I’m con­fid­ent we will learn from play­ing the best and get bet­ter as the sea­son goes on.”

North­east

The Vik­ings en­joyed a strong run in the play­offs last year, win­ning two games, but this year the team re­turns little ex­per­i­ence. That doesn’t mean the team won’t be look­ing to pick up wins.

North­east will be led by a pair of tal­en­ted guards in An­drew Serowsky and Isaac Vazquez. The Vik­ings will work with for­wards De­Shawn Mc­Carthy and Or­mand Isom, who played a huge role in help­ing North­east win a Pub­lic League foot­ball cham­pi­on­ship. Provid­ing depth and scor­ing will be swing­man Aaron Moore.

While the play­ers are new to the pro­gram, they of­fer a lot of hope.

“These guys have great char­ac­ter, it’s really a good group of kids who do what they need to do,” said first-year head coach Steve Nov­osel, who coached North­east’s ju­ni­or varsity pro­gram a sea­son ago. “They are quick to bond and they really pick each oth­er up. I’m op­tim­ist­ic be­cause of their at­ti­tude.”

Samuel Fels

The Pan­thers had an up-and-down sea­son a year ago, but they put it to­geth­er by the end of the sea­son to reach the play­offs.

Per usu­al, teams coached by Mark Heimerdinger, who has more than 500 ca­reer vic­tor­ies to his cred­it, im­prove as the sea­son goes on, and this year should be more of the same.

The good news is the Pan­thers have depth, as La­mont Bry­ant, An­thony Naz­ario, Der­rick Wilson, Tracy Robin­son, Matt Mc­Far­lane, Kareem Drake, D’an­gelo Mont­alvo, Sin­cere Pal­imore-Shep­ard, Zhamir Alson, Noah Beau­brum, Jamir Bo­han­non, Justin Wiley and Key­shaun Nel­son have the op­por­tun­ity to see play­ing time this sea­son.

“We are start­ing the sea­son with 10 play­ers com­pet­ing for play­ing time,” Heimerdinger said.

Ta­cony Charter

The Lions played well a sea­son ago, go­ing 14-9 over­all, 11-2 in the Pub­lic League E Di­vi­sion, and many of the faces who helped them suc­ceed a year ago re­turn to the mix.

First-year head coach Jon Mi­chaels re­turns for­wards Corchado Kente, Khal­if Hol­l­i­day and Joshua Hud­son, and guards Daryl Hughes, Javon Mc­Clain and Mar­cos Gonza­lez.

There are strong new faces to the pro­gram, in­clud­ing for­wards Mi­chael Ren­wrick and Jah­lil Dav­is, and guard Nashyne Dawkins.

Their level of com­pet­i­tion could be bet­ter this year, but the Lions are pre­pared for a strong sea­son.

“Our group’s biggest strength is their work eth­ic,” Mi­chaels said. “These guys come in every day and work to 100-per­cent ef­fort. It’s a very in­tel­li­gent group of guys. We have good size that is also very skilled and guards with a lot of speed. Our size should be a great strength.

“I be­lieve we are a work in pro­gress. We have a chance to be really good as the year goes on and they be­come more fa­mil­i­ar with what we, as a coach­ing staff, are try­ing to ac­com­plish on the floor. I think we have a chance to make a lot of noise in the play­offs by the end of the sea­son.” ••