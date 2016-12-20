Letters to the Editor: December 21, 2016

Time to look in mir­ror

In re­sponse to Mar­ilyn Bra­hen’s Let­ter to the Ed­it­or, “Ra­cist voters out in the open,” pub­lished on Nov. 30:

Dear Mat­tie: They sure are, and it is you.

I was totally blown away by your re­marks and in­ter­pret­a­tion of what I thought was a beau­ti­ful pic­ture and story about Cole Mc­Caf­ferty. One minute, you are call­ing him “sweet” and the next a ra­cist, be­cause he was hold­ing up a Trump sign. If you read the art­icle, it de­scribed a won­der­ful young man with a head on his shoulders. Hard work­ing, in­tel­li­gent and with goals. God bless his par­ents for their su­per­i­or guid­ance.

All those oth­er chil­dren you men­tioned will be fine if people like you will give them a chance to learn for them­selves. Give them a chance to make up their own mind.

You know, noth­ing got me more angry than the hor­rible ads on TV every day show­ing aw­ful im­ages of Mr. Trump and claim­ing how scared the chil­dren are get­ting. I even got a let­ter from a Demo­crat­ic teach­er fear­ing what it has done to his stu­dents. The ob­vi­ous point of it all was that Hil­lary was pay­ing for them to be on the air. I be­lieve it is time to look in the mir­ror and take re­spons­ib­il­ity where it be­longs.

Car­ol Ma­lin­owski

Mor­rell Park

Stop teach­ing hatred

In re­sponse to Scott Ma­lin­owski’s Let­ter to the Ed­it­or, “Lib­er­als angry, im­ma­ture,” pub­lished on Dec. 14:

What was so hor­ri­fy­ing about the cov­er story about the young Trump sup­port­er was that here we had an 11-year-old talk­ing about the need to get rid of im­mig­rants he had no doubt nev­er met.

Where did a kid get such ideas? From his par­ents, surely. This child is be­ing taught to hate. We are wit­ness­ing the cor­rup­tion of an in­no­cent soul.

It isn’t too late — if he can meet chil­dren of oth­er eth­nic groups and come to un­der­stand how they feel and what they fear. Com­pas­sion comes nat­ur­ally. Hatred has to be taught.

This one child may still be saved. But when Scott Ma­lin­owski writes “Why should I care about how black, His­pan­ic, Jew­ish and Muslim chil­dren felt?” it is clear that for Mr. Ma­lin­owski it is already too late.

Dar­rell Sch­weitzer

Ox­ford Circle

Merry winter break

The School Dis­trict of Phil­adelphia, with the ap­prov­al of May­or Ken­ney, ad­ded two Muslim hol­i­days to the pub­lic school cal­en­dar. This was done in the in­terest of re­li­gious di­versity.

These two re­li­gious hol­i­days are in ad­di­tion to the two ex­ist­ing Jew­ish hol­i­days on the cal­en­dar.

Christ­mas has been re­placed by winter break and East­er by spring break. This doesn’t seem di­verse at all, just dis­crim­in­at­ory.

In ad­di­tion, Colum­bus Day has been re­moved, I would guess, in the name of polit­ic­al cor­rect­ness.

Re­mem­ber, Valentine’s Day is in hon­or of Saint Valentine, so kids, be­ware of ex­chan­ging cards on that day.

Let’s not for­get wear­ing green or sham­rocks on St. Patrick’s Day, an­oth­er re­li­gious fig­ure.

If none of this both­ers any Chris­ti­ans or tra­di­tion­al­ists, by all means, go back to sleep.

Joseph R. Bucci

Holmes­burg

Happy Ha­nukkah to all!

Make merry kids, grand­chil­dren

No room be sad and glum

It’s im­possible be bor­ing

Happy Cha­nukah has come.

Every­where songs, or­ches­tra

With an apple on a stick

It’s be­cause our an­cest­ors

Re­turned their homes quick.

Two mil­len­ni­ums as two days

Very soon has flown past

But the hol­i­day of candles

Among hol­i­days is the best.

Be men­orah’s clear light

Candles burn more gaily

No hol­i­day bright­er

Cha­nukah’s a nice hol­i­day.

Writ­ten in Rus­si­an by Moy­sey Barash and trans­lated in­to Eng­lish by Mar­im Barash

