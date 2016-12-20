Holmesburg Civic monitors properties

The Holmes­burg Civic As­so­ci­ation con­duc­ted some busi­ness last week be­fore ad­journ­ing for its an­nu­al hol­i­day party.

For 2017, mem­bers are plan­ning to mon­it­or sev­er­al neigh­bor­hood prop­er­ties, in­clud­ing a planned scrap met­al busi­ness at 7777 State Road; a triplex be­ing con­ver­ted in­to a du­plex at Walk­er and McMe­namy streets; and a pro­posed new use for a build­ing on the Mis­sion­ary Ser­vants of the Most Blessed Trin­ity ground on Solly Av­en­ue.

In oth­er news, an aide to City Coun­cil­man Bobby Hen­on de­livered a $1,000 Phil­adelphia Activ­it­ies Fund grant.

The Holmes­burg Civic As­so­ci­ation has not de­cided wheth­er its next meet­ing will be in Janu­ary or Feb­ru­ary. ••

