Holmesburg Civic monitors properties

The Holmesburg Civic Association conducted some business last week before adjourning for its annual holiday party.
For 2017, members are planning to monitor several neighborhood properties, including a planned scrap metal business at 7777 State Road; a triplex being converted into a duplex at Walker and McMenamy streets; and a proposed new use for a building on the Missionary Servants of the Most Blessed Trinity ground on Solly Avenue.
In other news, an aide to City Councilman Bobby Henon delivered a $1,000 Philadelphia Activities Fund grant.
The Holmesburg Civic Association has not decided whether its next meeting will be in January or February. ••
