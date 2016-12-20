Holiday appetizers

Merry Christ­mas — Happy Ha­nukkah — Peace on Earth — Good Will to All!

‘Tis the sea­son for…

STUFFED MUSH­ROOMS

About 36 me­di­um-sized mush­rooms (24 oz.)

1 Tb­sp. olive oil

1 Tb­sp. but­ter

1/3 cup onion, minced

3 cloves gar­lic, minced

½ cup Itali­an seasoned bread crumbs

½ cup grated Parmes­an cheese

3 Tb­sp. fresh pars­ley, minced

4 oz. cream cheese

¼ cup white wine

Salt and Pep­per to taste

1-2 Tb­sp. olive oil

Ex­tra Parmes­an cheese and bread crumbs

Pre­heat oven to 375 de­grees

Coat a large bak­ing pan with olive oil

Lightly brush or wipe mush­rooms and rinse to clean.

Re­move and chop stems. Set aside chopped stems and mush­room caps.

In a skil­let, heat the oil and but­ter, and saute the chopped mush­room stems and onion for 5-6 minutes.

Add the gar­lic and saute a minute more. Turn off heat. Add the bread crumbs, Parmes­an, pars­ley, cream cheese and wine. Mix well.

Taste and sea­son with salt and pep­per.

Ar­range mush­room caps on pre­pared bak­ing sheet.

Stuff with pre­pared filling.

Sprinkle mush­rooms with a little Parmes­an cheese and bread crumbs.

Drizzle with a little olive oil.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or un­til golden brown.

Cheese Puffs are a fast, easy ap­pet­izer that is eas­ily doubled.

CHEESE PUFFS

4 oz. cream cheese

1 tsp. grated onion

¼ cup may­on­naise

1 Tb­sp. chives

1/8 tsp. cay­enne pep­per

1/8 cup Parmes­an cheese

8-10 slices bread, crusts re­moved

Pars­ley, Paprika, Chili Powder for gar­nish

Small tree and heart or star cook­ie cut­ters

In a bowl, com­bine the first 6 in­gredi­ents. Mix to­geth­er well.

Cut sev­er­al trees/hearts/stars from bread slices.

Gen­er­ously spread each cutout with cheese mix­ture.

Sprinkle pars­ley on trees and paprika or chili powder on hearts or stars.

Bake in a 350 de­gree oven for 15 minutes.

Eat well, live long, en­joy!

Re­cipe win­ner:

Con­grat­u­la­tion to Dee Sid­er­is, who sub­mit­ted this re­cipe and was chosen in a ran­dom draw­ing. Dee is the Novem­ber win­ner of a $100 Shop­Rite gift card. Here is her re­cipe:

SPANA­KO­PITA (Spin­ach Pie)

1-10 oz. pack­age frozen spin­ach (cook and drain well)

2 Tb­sp. olive oil

½ cup minced scal­lions

½ cup chopped fresh pars­ley

½ cup minced fresh dill

½ cup crumbled Feta cheese

4 oz. sharp ched­dar

½ cup rice (op­tion­al)

½ cup seasoned bread­crumbs

2 Tb­sp. of Ke­falo­tyri (or Parmes­an) cheese, grated

2 eggs

½ cup milk

Salt and Pep­per to taste

1 box Fillo dough, thawed overnight and at room tem­per­at­ure

1 to 1½ cups melted but­ter

Ex­tra grated Ke­falo­tyri or Parmes­an cheese

In a skil­let, put 2 ta­ble­spoons olive oil and brown scal­lions lightly.

Mix in spin­ach and toss for a few minutes.

Re­move pan from heat and mix in all the re­main­ing in­gredi­ents (ex­cept Fillo and but­ter).

Un­roll fillo sheets care­fully onto a smooth, dry sur­face. Use im­me­di­ately to keep from dry­ing.

But­ter a deep oven pan (9x13-inch). Place at least 4-6 sheets of fillo dough in bot­tom of pan, lightly but­ter­ing each sheet with a brush.

Lay 4 sheets be­gin­ning in middle of pan and hanging over one side, lightly brush­ing each with but­ter. Do same on oth­er side of pan.

Pour in the cool mix­ture and sprinkle with ex­tra grated and crumbled Feta cheeses.

Fold hanging sheets over middle, and add 4-6 sheets over top, lightly but­ter­ing between each sheet.

Use a spoon (or brush) to sprinkle melted but­ter over the top and along all sides. Use a buttered spoon to tack down the pastry around the en­tire pan area.

Score only the top lay­er in­to squares with a sharp knife for easy cut­ting later.

Bake in a pre­heated oven - 350 de­grees for 20-25 minutes or un­til golden brown.

Cut through mark­ings and serve warm or cold.

The re­cipe sub­mis­sions have been won­der­ful. Please re­mem­ber to in­clude ex­act meas­ure­ments in your re­cipes. You could be Decem­ber’s lucky win­ner. Send your re­cipe to:

Read­ers’ Re­cipes

c/o North­east Times

2 Ex­ec­ut­ive Cam­pus

Suite 400

Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

or email your re­cipe to Whats­cook­in­NEPhilly@gmail.com.

Please in­clude your name, ad­dress, and tele­phone num­ber. ••