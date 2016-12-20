Holiday appetizers

Merry Christmas — Happy Hanukkah — Peace on Earth — Good Will to All!
‘Tis the season for…
STUFFED MUSHROOMS
About 36 medium-sized mushrooms (24 oz.)
1 Tbsp. olive oil
1 Tbsp. butter
1/3 cup onion, minced
3 cloves garlic, minced
½ cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
3 Tbsp. fresh parsley, minced
4 oz. cream cheese
¼ cup white wine
Salt and Pepper to taste
1-2 Tbsp. olive oil
Extra Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs
Preheat oven to 375 degrees
Coat a large baking pan with olive oil
Lightly brush or wipe mushrooms and rinse to clean.
Remove and chop stems. Set aside chopped stems and mushroom caps.
In a skillet, heat the oil and butter, and saute the chopped mushroom stems and onion for 5-6 minutes.
Add the garlic and saute a minute more. Turn off heat. Add the bread crumbs, Parmesan, parsley, cream cheese and wine. Mix well.
Taste and season with salt and pepper.
Arrange mushroom caps on prepared baking sheet.
Stuff with prepared filling.
Sprinkle mushrooms with a little Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs.
Drizzle with a little olive oil.
Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.
Cheese Puffs are a fast, easy appetizer that is easily doubled.
CHEESE PUFFS
4 oz. cream cheese
1 tsp. grated onion
¼ cup mayonnaise
1 Tbsp. chives
1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper
1/8 cup Parmesan cheese
8-10 slices bread, crusts removed
Parsley, Paprika, Chili Powder for garnish
Small tree and heart or star cookie cutters
In a bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients. Mix together well.
Cut several trees/hearts/stars from bread slices.
Generously spread each cutout with cheese mixture.
Sprinkle parsley on trees and paprika or chili powder on hearts or stars.
Bake in a 350 degree oven for 15 minutes.
Eat well, live long, enjoy!
Recipe winner:
Congratulation to Dee Sideris, who submitted this recipe and was chosen in a random drawing. Dee is the November winner of a $100 ShopRite gift card. Here is her recipe:
SPANAKOPITA (Spinach Pie)
1-10 oz. package frozen spinach (cook and drain well)
2 Tbsp. olive oil
½ cup minced scallions
½ cup chopped fresh parsley
½ cup minced fresh dill
½ cup crumbled Feta cheese
4 oz. sharp cheddar
½ cup rice (optional)
½ cup seasoned breadcrumbs
2 Tbsp. of Kefalotyri (or Parmesan) cheese, grated
2 eggs
½ cup milk
Salt and Pepper to taste
1 box Fillo dough, thawed overnight and at room temperature
1 to 1½ cups melted butter
Extra grated Kefalotyri or Parmesan cheese
In a skillet, put 2 tablespoons olive oil and brown scallions lightly.
Mix in spinach and toss for a few minutes.
Remove pan from heat and mix in all the remaining ingredients (except Fillo and butter).
Unroll fillo sheets carefully onto a smooth, dry surface. Use immediately to keep from drying.
Butter a deep oven pan (9x13-inch). Place at least 4-6 sheets of fillo dough in bottom of pan, lightly buttering each sheet with a brush.
Lay 4 sheets beginning in middle of pan and hanging over one side, lightly brushing each with butter. Do same on other side of pan.
Pour in the cool mixture and sprinkle with extra grated and crumbled Feta cheeses.
Fold hanging sheets over middle, and add 4-6 sheets over top, lightly buttering between each sheet.
Use a spoon (or brush) to sprinkle melted butter over the top and along all sides. Use a buttered spoon to tack down the pastry around the entire pan area.
Score only the top layer into squares with a sharp knife for easy cutting later.
Bake in a preheated oven - 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.
Cut through markings and serve warm or cold.
The recipe submissions have been wonderful. Please remember to include exact measurements in your recipes. You could be December’s lucky winner. Send your recipe to:
Readers’ Recipes
c/o Northeast Times
2 Executive Campus
Suite 400
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
or email your recipe to WhatscookinNEPhilly@gmail.com.
Please include your name, address, and telephone number. ••