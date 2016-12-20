Crime Log: December 21, 2016

Nov. 28 through Dec. 11
As reported by Northeast Detectives. Does not include homicides, sexual assaults, narcotics offenses or other specific crimes investigated by special police units. All locations listed by block, not by exact address.
2nd Police District
• There were 23 robberies reported in the district, including 16 that occurred in the street at 2000 Longshore Ave. (Nov. 28), 6400 Summerdale Ave. (Nov. 28), 7800 Whitaker Ave. (Nov. 29), 800 Pratt St. (Nov. 30), 6900 Horrocks St. (Dec. 4), 6600 Bustleton Ave. (Dec. 5), 900 Levick St. (Dec. 9), 500 Saint Vincent St. (Dec. 10), 900 Levick St. (Dec. 1), 6700 Loretto Ave. (Dec. 10), 600 Levick St. (Dec. 11), 1700 Cottman Ave. (Dec. 1), 6600 Horrocks St. (Dec. 1), 7100 Loretto Ave. (Dec. 2), 6600 Frontenac St. (Dec. 7) and 2100 Cottman Ave. (Dec. 11). Robberies also occurred at four businesses at 6500 Castor Ave. (Dec. 4), 700 Adams Ave. (Dec. 7), 2100 Cottman Ave. (Nov. 28) and 6900 Castor Ave. (Dec. 11), as well as two residences at 400 Comly St. (Nov. 29) and 6700 Rutland St. (Dec. 11) and a school at 1600 Cottman Ave. (Dec. 9).
• Nine aggravated assaults were reported to police, including five that occurred in the street at 1000 Alcott St. (Dec. 5), 1200 Fanshawe St. (Dec. 8), 6700 Castor Ave. (Nov. 28), 500 Levick St. (Nov. 29) and 700 Robbins St. (Nov. 28). There also were aggravated assaults at three residences at 6900 Rising Sun Ave. (Nov. 30), 1300 Disston St. (Dec. 6) and 1400 Higbee St. (Dec. 5), as well as one public transit facility at Rising Sun and Adams avenues (Dec. 5).
• There were 11 burglaries reported during the period, eight of which involved residences at 5500 Hill Creek Place (Dec. 3), 600 Allengrove St. (Dec. 7), 400 Kerper St. (Dec. 9), 5500 Hill Creek Place (Nov. 29), 7900 Lawndale Ave. (Dec. 3), 6000 Castor Ave. (Dec. 7), 6300 Martins Mill Road (Nov. 29) and 1300 Glenview St. (Nov. 30). Three more burglaries involved businesses at 7900 Verree Road (Nov. 30), 1300 Cottman Ave. (Dec. 8) and 6700 Rising Sun Ave. (Dec. 1).
• There were 121 thefts reported in the district, including 37 at businesses, 16 in the street, five at residences and one at a school. There also were 23 auto thefts, six auto tag thefts and 33 thefts from autos during the period.
7th Police District
• Three robberies were reported in the district, including one in the street at 13600 Philmont Ave. (Nov. 28), one at a business at 8000 Roosevelt Blvd. (Dec. 10) and one at a residence at 500 Foster St. (Dec. 7).
• Two aggravated assaults were reported during the period, including one that occurred in the street at 8000 Bustleton Ave. (Dec. 9) and one at a residence at 9300 Banes St. (Dec. 10).
• All six burglaries that were reported to police involved residences. They occurred at 11600 Kelvin Ave. (Dec. 7), 10000 Northeast Blvd. (Dec. 4), 1800 Solly Ave. (Dec. 4), 10700 Lockart Road (Dec. 9), 800 Stanwood St. (Nov. 29) and 15200 Bernita Drive (Dec. 5).
• Forty thefts were reported in the district, including seven at businesses, four in the street, three at residences and one at a school. There also were five auto thefts, one auto tag theft and 19 thefts from autos during the period.
8th Police District
• There were two robberies reported in the district, including one that occurred in the street at 3300 Grant Ave. (Dec. 4) and one at a residence at 9300 Annapolis Road (Dec. 8).
• Five aggravated assaults were reported in the district, including two at residences at 3200 Red Lion Road (Nov. 28) and 3300 Glenbrook Place (Dec. 1), as well as two at city prisons at 8000 State Road (Nov. 30) and 8200 State Road (Dec. 4). One more case occurred in the street at 3600 Chesterfield Road (Dec. 2).
• There were seven burglaries reported in the district, five of which involved residences at 4500 Carwithan Road (Dec. 6), 9600 Ashton Road (Dec. 3), 8000 Walker St. (Dec. 6), 9800 Frankford Ave. (Dec. 3) and 10800 Keswick St. (Dec. 10). Burglaries also occurred at a business at 1400 Franklin Mills Place (Nov. 30) and an unspecified type of property at 12300 McNulty Road (Dec. 1).
• Fifty thefts were reported in the district, including 19 at businesses, six in the street, two at residences, one at a school, one at a medical facility and one at an unspecified type of location. There also were six auto thefts, one auto tag theft and 13 thefts from autos during the period.
15th Police District
• There were 31 robberies reported in the district, including 24 that occurred in the street at 6200 Brous Ave. (Nov. 28), 5500 Frankford Ave. (Nov. 29), 6500 Edmund St. (Dec. 1), 4000 Comly St. (Dec. 1), 1800 Church St. (Dec. 1), 4400 Edgemont St. (Dec. 1), 1800 Wakeling St. (Dec. 1), 5100 Darrah St. (Dec. 2), 1500 Bridge St. (Dec. 2), 5000 Akron St. (Dec. 2), 3200 Hellerman St. (Dec. 2), 4600 Frankford Ave. (Dec. 4), 4600 Cottman Ave. (Dec. 5), 2000 Orthodox St. (Dec. 11), 7000 Glenloch St. (Nov. 29), 6100 Keystone St. (Dec. 5), 6400 Ditman St. (Dec. 7), 4900 Oakland St. (Nov. 29), 5300 Roosevelt Blvd. (Nov. 29), 5800 Torresdale Ave. (Nov. 30), 4500 Worth St. (Nov. 30), 5200 Frankford Ave. (Dec. 4), 3100 Knorr St. (Dec. 6) and 6300 Frankford Ave. (Dec. 8). Three more robberies occurred at residences at 4600 Oakmont St. (Dec. 4), 4200 Devereaux Ave. (Dec. 11) and 7100 Gillespie St. (Dec. 4), while one occurred at a school at 6300 Battersby St. (Dec. 2) and one occurred at a business at 5000 Frankford Ave. (Nov. 30). Two additional cases were reported at unspecified types of locations at 5200 Harbison Ave. (Nov. 29) and 3500 Oakmont St. (Dec. 7).
• Among 21 aggravated assaults reported during the period, 17 occurred in the street at 1500 Dyre St. (Dec. 11), 1600 Pratt St. (Dec. 1), 4200 E. Cheltenham Ave. (Dec. 4), 5800 Akron St. (one on Dec. 7 and three on Dec. 8), 5300 Oakland St. (Dec. 8), 5000 Penn St. (Dec. 10), 4900 Hawthorne St. (Nov. 30), 1700 Fillmore St. (Nov. 28), 3000 Ryan Ave. (Dec. 3 and 4), 4700 James St. (Dec. 8), 4600 Thompson St. (Dec. 7) and 4600 James St. (Dec. 8). Four more aggravated assaults were reported at residences at 5000 Griscom St. (Dec. 3), 4500 Ditman St. (Dec. 9), 4100 Princeton Ave. (Nov. 28) and 6100 Mulberry St. (Dec. 2).
• Seventeen burglaries were reported to police, 15 of which involved residences at 5200 Duffield St. (Nov. 28), 1200 Haworth St. (Dec. 9), 3000 Princeton Ave. (Dec. 4), 4100 Princeton Ave. (Nov. 28 and 29), 4700 Leiper St. (Dec. 3), 4600 Worth St. (Nov. 29), 7200 Vandike St. (Dec. 5), 4600 James St. (Dec. 6), 4700 Sheffield Ave. (Dec. 7), 900 Allengrove St. (Dec. 9), 6700 Marsden St. (Dec. 1), 6000 Roosevelt Blvd. (two on Dec. 6) and 1000 Granite St. (Dec. 1). Additional burglaries were reported at a business at 4200 Frankford Ave. (Nov. 30) and a school at 5300 Ditman St. (Dec. 2).
• There were 118 thefts reported in the district, including 23 at businesses, 17 in the street, 11 at residences, four at schools and one at a public transit facility. There also were 31 auto thefts, four auto tag thefts and 27 thefts from autos during the period. ••
