Crime Log: December 21, 2016

The North­east Times provides an over­view of crimes re­por­ted to the four po­lice dis­tricts in the North­east. The de­tails are based on re­ports com­piled by the North­east De­tect­ives di­vi­sion of the Phil­adelphia Po­lice De­part­ment.

Nov. 28 through Dec. 11

As re­por­ted by North­east De­tect­ives. Does not in­clude hom­icides, sexu­al as­saults, nar­cot­ics of­fenses or oth­er spe­cif­ic crimes in­vest­ig­ated by spe­cial po­lice units. All loc­a­tions lis­ted by block, not by ex­act ad­dress.

2nd Po­lice Dis­trict

• There were 23 rob­ber­ies re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing 16 that oc­curred in the street at 2000 Long­shore Ave. (Nov. 28), 6400 Sum­mer­dale Ave. (Nov. 28), 7800 Whi­taker Ave. (Nov. 29), 800 Pratt St. (Nov. 30), 6900 Hor­rocks St. (Dec. 4), 6600 Bustleton Ave. (Dec. 5), 900 Levick St. (Dec. 9), 500 Saint Vin­cent St. (Dec. 10), 900 Levick St. (Dec. 1), 6700 Lor­etto Ave. (Dec. 10), 600 Levick St. (Dec. 11), 1700 Cottman Ave. (Dec. 1), 6600 Hor­rocks St. (Dec. 1), 7100 Lor­etto Ave. (Dec. 2), 6600 Fron­ten­ac St. (Dec. 7) and 2100 Cottman Ave. (Dec. 11). Rob­ber­ies also oc­curred at four busi­nesses at 6500 Castor Ave. (Dec. 4), 700 Adams Ave. (Dec. 7), 2100 Cottman Ave. (Nov. 28) and 6900 Castor Ave. (Dec. 11), as well as two res­id­ences at 400 Comly St. (Nov. 29) and 6700 Rut­land St. (Dec. 11) and a school at 1600 Cottman Ave. (Dec. 9).

• Nine ag­grav­ated as­saults were re­por­ted to po­lice, in­clud­ing five that oc­curred in the street at 1000 Al­cott St. (Dec. 5), 1200 Fan­shawe St. (Dec. 8), 6700 Castor Ave. (Nov. 28), 500 Levick St. (Nov. 29) and 700 Rob­bins St. (Nov. 28). There also were ag­grav­ated as­saults at three res­id­ences at 6900 Rising Sun Ave. (Nov. 30), 1300 Dis­ston St. (Dec. 6) and 1400 Hig­bee St. (Dec. 5), as well as one pub­lic trans­it fa­cil­ity at Rising Sun and Adams av­en­ues (Dec. 5).

• There were 11 burg­lar­ies re­por­ted dur­ing the peri­od, eight of which in­volved res­id­ences at 5500 Hill Creek Place (Dec. 3), 600 Al­len­grove St. (Dec. 7), 400 Ker­p­er St. (Dec. 9), 5500 Hill Creek Place (Nov. 29), 7900 Lawndale Ave. (Dec. 3), 6000 Castor Ave. (Dec. 7), 6300 Mar­tins Mill Road (Nov. 29) and 1300 Glen­view St. (Nov. 30). Three more burg­lar­ies in­volved busi­nesses at 7900 Ver­ree Road (Nov. 30), 1300 Cottman Ave. (Dec. 8) and 6700 Rising Sun Ave. (Dec. 1).

• There were 121 thefts re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing 37 at busi­nesses, 16 in the street, five at res­id­ences and one at a school. There also were 23 auto thefts, six auto tag thefts and 33 thefts from autos dur­ing the peri­od.

7th Po­lice Dis­trict

• Three rob­ber­ies were re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing one in the street at 13600 Philmont Ave. (Nov. 28), one at a busi­ness at 8000 Roosevelt Blvd. (Dec. 10) and one at a res­id­ence at 500 Foster St. (Dec. 7).

• Two ag­grav­ated as­saults were re­por­ted dur­ing the peri­od, in­clud­ing one that oc­curred in the street at 8000 Bustleton Ave. (Dec. 9) and one at a res­id­ence at 9300 Banes St. (Dec. 10).

• All six burg­lar­ies that were re­por­ted to po­lice in­volved res­id­ences. They oc­curred at 11600 Kelvin Ave. (Dec. 7), 10000 North­east Blvd. (Dec. 4), 1800 Solly Ave. (Dec. 4), 10700 Lock­art Road (Dec. 9), 800 Stan­wood St. (Nov. 29) and 15200 Bern­ita Drive (Dec. 5).

• Forty thefts were re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing sev­en at busi­nesses, four in the street, three at res­id­ences and one at a school. There also were five auto thefts, one auto tag theft and 19 thefts from autos dur­ing the peri­od.

8th Po­lice Dis­trict

• There were two rob­ber­ies re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing one that oc­curred in the street at 3300 Grant Ave. (Dec. 4) and one at a res­id­ence at 9300 An­na­pol­is Road (Dec. 8).

• Five ag­grav­ated as­saults were re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing two at res­id­ences at 3200 Red Li­on Road (Nov. 28) and 3300 Glen­brook Place (Dec. 1), as well as two at city pris­ons at 8000 State Road (Nov. 30) and 8200 State Road (Dec. 4). One more case oc­curred in the street at 3600 Chester­field Road (Dec. 2).

• There were sev­en burg­lar­ies re­por­ted in the dis­trict, five of which in­volved res­id­ences at 4500 Car­withan Road (Dec. 6), 9600 Ashton Road (Dec. 3), 8000 Walk­er St. (Dec. 6), 9800 Frank­ford Ave. (Dec. 3) and 10800 Keswick St. (Dec. 10). Burg­lar­ies also oc­curred at a busi­ness at 1400 Frank­lin Mills Place (Nov. 30) and an un­spe­cified type of prop­erty at 12300 McN­ulty Road (Dec. 1).

• Fifty thefts were re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing 19 at busi­nesses, six in the street, two at res­id­ences, one at a school, one at a med­ic­al fa­cil­ity and one at an un­spe­cified type of loc­a­tion. There also were six auto thefts, one auto tag theft and 13 thefts from autos dur­ing the peri­od.

15th Po­lice Dis­trict

• There were 31 rob­ber­ies re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing 24 that oc­curred in the street at 6200 Brous Ave. (Nov. 28), 5500 Frank­ford Ave. (Nov. 29), 6500 Ed­mund St. (Dec. 1), 4000 Comly St. (Dec. 1), 1800 Church St. (Dec. 1), 4400 Ed­ge­mont St. (Dec. 1), 1800 Wakeling St. (Dec. 1), 5100 Dar­rah St. (Dec. 2), 1500 Bridge St. (Dec. 2), 5000 Ak­ron St. (Dec. 2), 3200 Heller­man St. (Dec. 2), 4600 Frank­ford Ave. (Dec. 4), 4600 Cottman Ave. (Dec. 5), 2000 Or­tho­dox St. (Dec. 11), 7000 Glen­loch St. (Nov. 29), 6100 Key­stone St. (Dec. 5), 6400 Dit­man St. (Dec. 7), 4900 Oak­land St. (Nov. 29), 5300 Roosevelt Blvd. (Nov. 29), 5800 Tor­res­dale Ave. (Nov. 30), 4500 Worth St. (Nov. 30), 5200 Frank­ford Ave. (Dec. 4), 3100 Knorr St. (Dec. 6) and 6300 Frank­ford Ave. (Dec. 8). Three more rob­ber­ies oc­curred at res­id­ences at 4600 Oak­mont St. (Dec. 4), 4200 Dever­eaux Ave. (Dec. 11) and 7100 Gillespie St. (Dec. 4), while one oc­curred at a school at 6300 Bat­tersby St. (Dec. 2) and one oc­curred at a busi­ness at 5000 Frank­ford Ave. (Nov. 30). Two ad­di­tion­al cases were re­por­ted at un­spe­cified types of loc­a­tions at 5200 Har­bison Ave. (Nov. 29) and 3500 Oak­mont St. (Dec. 7).

• Among 21 ag­grav­ated as­saults re­por­ted dur­ing the peri­od, 17 oc­curred in the street at 1500 Dyre St. (Dec. 11), 1600 Pratt St. (Dec. 1), 4200 E. Chel­ten­ham Ave. (Dec. 4), 5800 Ak­ron St. (one on Dec. 7 and three on Dec. 8), 5300 Oak­land St. (Dec. 8), 5000 Penn St. (Dec. 10), 4900 Hawthorne St. (Nov. 30), 1700 Fill­more St. (Nov. 28), 3000 Ry­an Ave. (Dec. 3 and 4), 4700 James St. (Dec. 8), 4600 Thompson St. (Dec. 7) and 4600 James St. (Dec. 8). Four more ag­grav­ated as­saults were re­por­ted at res­id­ences at 5000 Griscom St. (Dec. 3), 4500 Dit­man St. (Dec. 9), 4100 Prin­ceton Ave. (Nov. 28) and 6100 Mul­berry St. (Dec. 2).

• Sev­en­teen burg­lar­ies were re­por­ted to po­lice, 15 of which in­volved res­id­ences at 5200 Duf­field St. (Nov. 28), 1200 Haworth St. (Dec. 9), 3000 Prin­ceton Ave. (Dec. 4), 4100 Prin­ceton Ave. (Nov. 28 and 29), 4700 Leiper St. (Dec. 3), 4600 Worth St. (Nov. 29), 7200 Vandike St. (Dec. 5), 4600 James St. (Dec. 6), 4700 Shef­field Ave. (Dec. 7), 900 Al­len­grove St. (Dec. 9), 6700 Marsden St. (Dec. 1), 6000 Roosevelt Blvd. (two on Dec. 6) and 1000 Gran­ite St. (Dec. 1). Ad­di­tion­al burg­lar­ies were re­por­ted at a busi­ness at 4200 Frank­ford Ave. (Nov. 30) and a school at 5300 Dit­man St. (Dec. 2).

• There were 118 thefts re­por­ted in the dis­trict, in­clud­ing 23 at busi­nesses, 17 in the street, 11 at res­id­ences, four at schools and one at a pub­lic trans­it fa­cil­ity. There also were 31 auto thefts, four auto tag thefts and 27 thefts from autos dur­ing the peri­od. ••

