Community fund seeks donations to help local families in need

The Times’ 68th annual Eleanor Smylie Community Fund is helping local families during the holiday season.
Each year, the Times asks its readers to contribute to the fund. All money collected is used to buy gift cards to provide holiday dinners and/or gifts to those who are struggling to make ends meet.
Each donation is making a difference, regardless of the amount. The Times publishes your name in a list of donors. If you prefer to donate anonymously, we will honor that request.
Gift cards to local supermarkets are being mailed to individuals and social service organizations that help the less fortunate.
Among those we’ve heard from is a disabled mother of two boys from Castor Gardens and a Mayfair mother of four whose husband can’t work full time after being hit by a car.
If you are able to donate, please send a check, as we will be distributing gift cards as late as Saturday, which is Christmas Eve and the day before the start of Hanukkah.
The address is:
Eleanor Smylie Community Fund
2 Executive Campus
Suite 400
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
Any amount will help.
Thank you for your consideration.
Below is a list of some of our donors.
In memory of Ethel and Harding family $25
In memory of May Szymborski $50
Perseverance Encampment No. 135 $200
Anonymous $100
Barbara Curtis $25
In memory of Ed Krystopowicz $20
Anonymous $50
In memory of Jonathan McGowan $25
Home Public Adjusters Inc. $100
Mr. and Mrs. Irvin J. Farber $50
Katherine and Richard Montgomery $100
Anonymous $50
Anonymous $10
Lorette W. Stecher $30
In memory of Anne J. Sassa $25
Oxford Beverage $1,000
Edward J. Cimorelli $50
Lorraine Kolibabek $25
Bonnie and Bill Hughes $100
In memory of Micky and Steffie $100
Adrienne and Robert Saddington $20
Anonymous $25
Anonymous $3
Kathleen Ziolkowski $20
Carol and Ronald Deering $25
Anonymous $100
Anna M. Ross Aux. to the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War in honor of Civil War Soldiers $30
In memory of John Sr. and Joan McGowan $100
Ralph Blumenfield Jr. $25
Anonymous $500
In memory of O’Hara and Crankshaw families $100
Frederick and Joann Firmani $75 ••
