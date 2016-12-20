Community fund seeks donations to help local families in need

The Times’ 68th an­nu­al Elean­or Smylie Com­munity Fund is help­ing loc­al fam­il­ies dur­ing the hol­i­day sea­son.

Each year, the Times asks its read­ers to con­trib­ute to the fund. All money col­lec­ted is used to buy gift cards to provide hol­i­day din­ners and/or gifts to those who are strug­gling to make ends meet.

Each dona­tion is mak­ing a dif­fer­ence, re­gard­less of the amount. The Times pub­lishes your name in a list of donors. If you prefer to donate an­onym­ously, we will hon­or that re­quest.

Gift cards to loc­al su­per­mar­kets are be­ing mailed to in­di­vidu­als and so­cial ser­vice or­gan­iz­a­tions that help the less for­tu­nate.

Among those we’ve heard from is a dis­abled moth­er of two boys from Castor Gar­dens and a May­fair moth­er of four whose hus­band can’t work full time after be­ing hit by a car.

If you are able to donate, please send a check, as we will be dis­trib­ut­ing gift cards as late as Sat­urday, which is Christ­mas Eve and the day be­fore the start of Ha­nukkah.

The ad­dress is:

Elean­or Smylie Com­munity Fund

2 Ex­ec­ut­ive Cam­pus

Suite 400

Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

Any amount will help.

Thank you for your con­sid­er­a­tion.

Be­low is a list of some of our donors.

In memory of Eth­el and Hard­ing fam­ily $25

In memory of May Szym­bor­ski $50

Per­sever­ance En­camp­ment No. 135 $200

An­onym­ous $100

Bar­bara Curtis $25

In memory of Ed Krysto­pow­icz $20

An­onym­ous $50

In memory of Jonath­an McGow­an $25

Home Pub­lic Ad­justers Inc. $100

Mr. and Mrs. Irvin J. Farber $50

Kath­er­ine and Richard Mont­gomery $100

An­onym­ous $50

An­onym­ous $10

Lor­ette W. Stech­er $30

In memory of Anne J. Sas­sa $25

Ox­ford Bever­age $1,000

Ed­ward J. Cimo­relli $50

Lor­raine Kolibabek $25

Bon­nie and Bill Hughes $100

In memory of Micky and Stef­fie $100

Ad­rienne and Robert Sad­ding­ton $20

An­onym­ous $25

An­onym­ous $3

Kath­leen Zi­olkowski $20

Car­ol and Ron­ald Deer­ing $25

An­onym­ous $100

Anna M. Ross Aux. to the Sons of Uni­on Vet­er­ans of the Civil War in hon­or of Civil War Sol­diers $30

In memory of John Sr. and Joan McGow­an $100

Ral­ph Blu­men­field Jr. $25

An­onym­ous $500

In memory of O’Hara and Crank­shaw fam­il­ies $100

Fre­d­er­ick and Joann Firm­ani $75 ••

