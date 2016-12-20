Building a legacy

In his new book, loc­al his­tor­i­an and arch­iv­ist Jack Mc­Carthy ex­plores Phil­adelphia’s man­u­fac­tur­ing as a lead­ing cata­lyst in the growth of our na­tion.

The pages of history: Disston sawmill workers in Tacony show their wares in the late 19th century. This photo is included in local historian Jack McCarthy’s new book, In the Cradle of Industry and Liberty: A History of Manufacturing in Philadelphia. PHOTO: HISTORICAL SOCIETY OF TACONY

Historical developments: Jack McCarthy examines the city’s 330-year-old manufacturing legacy in his new book, In the Cradle of Industry and Liberty: A History of Manufacturing in Philadelphia. McCarthy is pictured above during a lecture on Dec. 7 for the Northeast Philadelphia History Network. MARIA YOUNG / TIMES PHOTO

Phil­adelphia has been called a lot of things throughout its his­tory. Monik­ers like the Cradle of Liberty, the City of Broth­erly Love and, per­haps less po­et­ic­ally, “Filthy­delphia” have long cap­tured the spir­it of the met­ro­pol­is with its no­bil­ity, pas­sion and grit.

But per­haps no nick­name en­cap­su­lates all of Philly’s en­dur­ing at­trib­utes, both dis­tin­guished and du­bi­ous, more than Work­shop of the World.

A new book by North­east-based his­tor­i­an, arch­iv­ist and oc­ca­sion­al Times con­trib­ut­or Jack Mc­Carthy ex­am­ines and con­tex­tu­al­izes the city’s 330-year-old man­u­fac­tur­ing leg­acy. It’s called In the Cradle of In­dustry and Liberty: A His­tory of Man­u­fac­tur­ing in Phil­adelphia. Mc­Carthy au­thored the 100-page volume in 2014 and ’15 on be­half of the Man­u­fac­tur­ing Al­li­ance of Phil­adelphia. Former May­or Mi­chael Nut­ter con­trib­uted the for­ward. The His­tor­ic­al Pub­lish­ing Net­work re­leased it earli­er this year.

It may be com­mon know­ledge that Phil­adelphia for much of its his­tory has been world-renown for its in­dus­tri­al eco­nomy, a lead­ing pro­du­cer of goods large and small — from ships, lo­co­mot­ives and saws to tex­tiles, lunch meats and beer. But Mc­Carthy also ex­plores Phil­adelphia’s man­u­fac­tur­ing as a lead­ing cata­lyst in the growth of the na­tion from its agrari­an roots.

It’s a top­ic that should eli­cit in­terest from all sec­tors of so­ci­ety, the wealthy en­tre­pren­eurs and the work­ing class.

“I think in Phil­adelphia the man­u­fac­tur­ing his­tory is so strong and wide­spread, al­most every­body you talk to has a dir­ect con­nec­tion,” Mc­Carthy said fol­low­ing his Dec. 7 lec­ture for the North­east Phil­adelphia His­tory Net­work. “People come up to me with their stor­ies of those dir­ect con­nec­tions. So this sub­ject res­on­ates with a lot of people in Phil­adelphia.”

In­deed, no mat­ter where you go with­in the city, long­time den­iz­ens are bound to share their per­son­al re­mem­brances of the good ol’ days when smokestacks ruled the sky­lines and fam­ily-sus­tain­ing em­ploy­ment was uni­ver­sal.

The true golden age of Philly man­u­fac­tur­ing began around the same time as the na­tion’s 1876 centen­ni­al cel­eb­ra­tion and con­tin­ued in­to the mid-20th cen­tury. At one time, Kens­ing­ton was the heart of the city’s tex­tile in­dustry, the largest of its kind in the world. The neigh­bor­hood also boas­ted the world’s largest hat fact­ory, Stet­son.

In Ta­cony, Henry Dis­ston built the largest saw works in the world with more than 4,000 em­ploy­ees at its peak and pi­on­eered the concept of a com­pany town. The Fo­er­der­er Leath­er Works of Frank­ford was con­sidered the largest leath­er man­u­fac­turer in the world, while ma­jor brew­er­ies like Schmidt’s and Ort­lieb’s called North­ern Liber­ties home.

Mat­thi­as Bald­win es­tab­lished his state-of-the-art lo­co­mot­ive as­sembly plant at 19th and Hamilton streets in present-day Spring Garden. It would be­come the largest em­ploy­er in city his­tory with about 18,000 work­ers at its peak. Mean­while, the Budd Com­pany con­struc­ted rail­road cars at 24th and Hunt­ing Park, then later on Red Li­on Road in the Far North­east.

Phil­adelphia had lead­ing sug­ar re­finer­ies in Fishtown (Sug­ar House) and Penns­port (Dom­ino), the Wil­li­am Cramp & Sons shipyards in Kens­ing­ton and Port Rich­mond, Mid­vale Steel in Nicetown and the Brom­ley Car­pet mill in Kens­ing­ton.

Of the men and wo­men whose labors en­abled these in­dus­tries to thrive dur­ing the peri­od, Mc­Carthy in the book de­scribed them as a highly skilled, largely nat­ive and self-per­petu­at­ing work­force:

“It is dif­fi­cult to gen­er­al­ize about a work­force that at the turn of the twen­ti­eth cen­tury numbered over a quarter of a mil­lion work­ers em­ployed in thou­sands of es­tab­lish­ments across the city,” the au­thor wrote. “… The city nev­er re­ceived the massive num­bers of im­mig­rants that New York City did, but the main de­term­in­ing factor was the nature of Phil­adelphia’s man­u­fac­tur­ing en­vir­on­ment: the spe­cialty com­pan­ies that dom­in­ated the in­dus­tri­al sec­tor em­ployed primar­ily highly skilled work­ers, of­fer­ing the kind of jobs that were more likely to be learned over gen­er­a­tions and passed down through fam­il­ies than made avail­able to un­skilled new ar­rivals.”

The book fea­tures five chro­no­lo­gic­al chapters. The first few re­count the ori­gins of the city’s in­dus­tri­al eco­nomy dur­ing the Co­lo­ni­al and Re­volu­tion­ary peri­ods, as well as the “Athens of Amer­ica” era of the late 18th cen­tury when Phil­adelphia was con­sidered the “polit­ic­al, cul­tur­al and artist­ic cap­it­al of the United States,” Mc­Carthy said. Between the Fed­er­al peri­od and the Civil War, the city’s eco­nomy evolved from a mer­cant­ile dom­in­ant to a man­u­fac­tur­ing one. Some of the earli­est large in­dus­tri­al de­vel­op­ments in the city in­cluded the U.S. Mint in 1792, the Schuylkill Ar­sen­al in 1799, the Navy Yard in circa 1801 and the Frank­ford Ar­sen­al in 1816.

“All of them las­ted in­to the 20th cen­tury,” Mc­Carthy said.

Phil­adelphia was po­si­tioned well as a hub of man­u­fac­tur­ing. Raw ma­ter­i­als came via river and rail from up­state. An­thra­cite coal from the Le­high Val­ley powered the in­dus­tri­al re­volu­tion, while in­nov­at­ors like Oliv­er Evans, who de­veloped the high-pres­sure steam en­gine here, in­ven­ted ma­chines that al­lowed for mass pro­duc­tion. Fur­ther, Phil­adelphia’s port al­lowed com­pan­ies to ex­port their products around the world.

The dy­nam­ic changed in the lat­ter 20th cen­tury as man­u­fac­tur­ing gave way to ser­vice-based in­dus­tries as the city’s eco­nom­ic driver, but Phil­adelphia con­tin­ues to hold onto its her­it­age in many sec­tors such as trans­port­a­tion equip­ment, food pro­cessing, phar­ma­ceut­ic­als and oil re­fin­ing.

Mc­Carthy sees a lot of par­al­lels between the city’s new­est man­u­fac­tur­ing ini­ti­at­ives and its past. The con­tro­ver­sial en­ergy hub ef­fort would bring raw ma­ter­i­als like nat­ur­al gas to the city, where it would be re­fined and shipped abroad. Also, there is a grow­ing grass­roots-style sec­tor known as the maker move­ment with crafts­men and ar­tis­ans work­ing on small scales to serve niche mar­kets.

“It’s kind of like a re­turn to the crafts­men of the co­lo­ni­al city,” the au­thor said. ••

In the Cradle of In­dustry and Liberty is avail­able in hard­cov­er and soft­cov­er from the au­thor via 215-824-1636 or jack­s­notes88@ve­r­i­zon.net.

