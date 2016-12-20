Around Town: December 21, 2016

Christ­mas Masses at BVM

Ma­ter­nity BVM Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave., will hold a series of Masses on Christ­mas Eve and Christ­mas.

On Sat­urday, Dec. 24, there will be a 4 p.m. vi­gil Mass in the up­per church. The chil­dren’s liturgy will of­fer an en­act­ment of the Christ­mas story. For the over­flow crowd, there will be a Mass in the lower chapel.

A 4:15 p.m. vi­gil Mass will be held in the old church. At 5:30 p.m., there will be a vi­gil Mass in the up­per church. There will be a mid­night Mass in the up­per church, with Christ­mas car­ols be­gin­ning at 11:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Dec. 25, the up­per church will hold Masses at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. ••

Cel­eb­rate at Im­manuel Luther­an

Im­manuel Evan­gel­ic­al Luther­an Church, 14100 Wor­thing­ton Road in Somer­ton, in­vites the com­munity to cel­eb­rate Christ­mas.

On Sat­urday, Dec. 24, there will be a fam­ily Christ­mas ser­vice at 4 p.m. Candle­light ser­vices will be held in Ger­man at 6 p.m. and Eng­lish at 8 p.m. On Sunday, Dec. 25, there will be a Christ­mas Day Eng­lish/Ger­man ser­vice at 10:30 a.m. Guests are wel­come to bring their toys and gifts to be blessed by Pas­tor Norbert Hahn.

Call 215-464-1540 or vis­it im­manuel­philly.org ••

Christ­mas ser­vices in Rhawn­hurst

All Saints Epis­copal Church Rhawn­hurst, 1811 Lo­ney St., will hold a Christ­mas Eve ser­vice at 7 p.m. Car­ol­ing will be­gin at 6:30 p.m.

On Christ­mas Day, the ser­vice will start at 9:30 a.m. ••

Toys for Tots at O’Neill’s of­fices

In­di­vidu­als can drop off new and un­wrapped toys at any of City Coun­cil­man Bri­an O’Neill’s five of­fices. The toys will be dis­trib­uted to less-for­tu­nate young­sters.

To donate a new and un­wrapped toy, call or vis­it O’Neill’s of­fices at 7522 Castor Ave. (215-685-0438); 432 Rhawn St. (215-685-6431); FOP Lodge 5 headquar­ters at 11630 Car­oline Road (215-437-9167); Bustleton Av­en­ue and Bowl­er Street, above the 7th Po­lice Dis­trict (215-685-0432); and 562 City Hall (215-686-3422). ••

Life coach of­fers free help for the hol­i­days

Life Coach Philly is of­fer­ing free help for the hol­i­days for those who need help with re­la­tion­ships, ca­reer, well­ness and more.

Trained spe­cial­ists at Life Coach Philly will of­fer guid­ance, sup­port and en­cour­age­ment as people achieve their de­sired goal. In­di­vidu­als can speak to a pro­fes­sion­al coach any­time through Jan. 2.

Life Coach Philly has helped in­di­vidu­als, couples and fam­il­ies for over 20 years.

To re­gister, go to li­fe­coach­philly.com ••

Mod­el rail­road club to host open house

The Key­stone N Trak Mod­el Rail­road Club will be host­ing its an­nu­al open house at the club loc­a­tion, the Dub­lin TEC Cen­ter, Suite 216, 123 N. Main St. (Rt. 313), in Dub­lin, Bucks County.

The pub­lic is in­vited to at­tend and see N Scale trains run­ning on two lay­outs on Jan. 7, 8, 21 and 22 and Feb. 4 and 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ad­mis­sion and park­ing are free. ••

Po­lice of­fer hol­i­day shop­ping safety tips

The 2nd Po­lice Dis­trict is of­fer­ing hol­i­day shop­ping safety tips to pro­tect against crime. The dis­trict is ur­ging shop­pers to not put items in their vehicles, and then go to oth­er stores. That’s be­cause thieves of­ten hang out in park­ing lots and work in teams.

Shop­pers should lock their doors and place items in their trunk or out of sight. They should also move their car after put­ting items in­side their vehicle, to give the im­pres­sion they are go­ing home. ••

Ca­reer train­ing class at Or­leans Tech

JEVS Pro­ject WOW (World of Work) is en­rolling for its free ca­reer train­ing class start­ing Jan. 3, which will be held at Or­leans Tech­nic­al Col­lege, 2770 Red Li­on Road.

This 24-week pro­gram is for low-in­come high school dro­pouts, ages 18-24, resid­ing in Phil­adelphia to help them com­plete their edu­ca­tion while at the same time provid­ing job skills in the build­ing trades field.

Pro­ject WOW stu­dents gain hands-on train­ing in weather­iz­a­tion and prop­erty main­ten­ance/re­pair — such as ba­sic skills in car­pentry, plumb­ing and elec­tric­al — to pre­pare them for em­ploy­ment.

Pro­ject WOW also in­cludes GED pre­par­a­tion (test fees paid for by the pro­gram); pro­fes­sion­al de­vel­op­ment throughout the pro­gram for stu­dents to work on de­vel­op­ing a r&ea­cute;sum&ea­cute; and in­ter­view­ing skills; and in-house job search as­sist­ance with a JEVS em­ploy­ment spe­cial­ist.

Stu­dents earn a Trades Dip­loma upon pro­gram com­ple­tion. For in­form­a­tion about the pro­gram and eli­gib­il­ity re­quire­ments, call 215-728-4212 or ap­ply at jevshumanser­vices.org/pro­ject-wow ••

Donate winter coats at An­gela Jane

An­gela Jane Pa­vil­ion Sub­acute Re­hab­il­it­a­tion, 8410 Roosevelt Blvd., is spon­sor­ing a coat drive to help those in need stay warm this winter.

All coats donated need to be new and may be dropped off at An­gela Jane’s lobby.

Call 215-708-1200 or vis­it an­gela­jane.com ••

Pro­gram of­fers ways to help feed the needy

The Co­ali­tion Against Hun­ger will teach the needy how to ob­tain free or in­ex­pens­ive food dur­ing a pro­gram on Wed­nes­day, Jan. 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at North­east Re­gion­al Lib­rary, 2228 Cottman Ave.

Call 215-685-0522 or 215-685-0501. ••

Three Kings at St. Mar­tin’s on Jan. 7

St. Mar­tin of Tours Church, 5450 Roosevelt Blvd., will present the Three Kings and live an­im­als on Sat­urday, Jan. 7, at noon in the school gym.

Re­fresh­ments will be served. ••

Brunch, book re­view at Tiffany Diner

The Temple Men­orah Kene­seth Chai Sis­ter­hood will spon­sor a brunch and book re­view on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 10:30 a.m. at Tiffany Diner, 9010 Roosevelt Blvd.

The cost is $28, which in­cludes choice of six en­trees. The book The Bo­ston Girl will be re­viewed by Irene Re­it­er. Call 215-969-5346. ••

De­sign­er Bag Bingo at St. Mar­tin’s

St. Mar­tin of Tours School, 5701 Lor­etto Ave., will host De­sign­er Bag Bingo on Fri­day, Feb. 24. Doors open at 6 p.m., with bingo be­gin­ning at 7.

The cost is $30. There will be light re­fresh­ments, a 50/50 and a tombola table.

For in­form­a­tion, email skedra@stmartinof­toursphila.org ••

Loc­al law­yer plans pro­gram

Ned Hark, a part­ner in the Gold­smith, Hark & Hor­nak law firm, 7716 Castor Ave., re­cently helped plan the 10th an­nu­al Fam­ily Law In­sti­tute, presen­ted by the Pennsylvania Bar In­sti­tute. Hark was also a presenter on The In­ter­ven­tion of Life and Es­tate Plan­ning. ••

You can reach Northeast Times Staff at noreply@bsmphilly.com.