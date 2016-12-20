7th Police District honors Officer of the Month

Po­lice Of­ficer Steph­en Gantz was honored as Of­ficer of the Month for the 7th dis­trict dur­ing a re­cent meet­ing of the 7th Po­lice Dis­trict Ad­vis­ory Coun­cil.

As the 7th dis­trict’s ded­ic­ated crime ana­lyst, Gantz over­sees the re­cord­ing and tab­u­la­tion of crime data for the dis­trict, which the dis­trict uses to identi­fy crime trends and pat­terns. With this in­form­a­tion, po­lice can identi­fy geo­graph­ic loc­a­tions where spe­cif­ic types of crimes are oc­cur­ring and can de­vel­op sus­pects based on the ag­greg­ated in­form­a­tion.

The timely dis­sem­in­a­tion of this in­form­a­tion to of­ficers throughout the North­east has con­trib­uted to a re­duc­tion in crime, in­clud­ing a 50-per­cent de­cline in res­id­en­tial burg­lar­ies in the 7th dis­trict for 2016.

CORA Ser­vices CEO An­nMar­ie Schultz, 7th PDAC Chair­man Mike My­ers, Of­ficer Sam­antha Han­cock and Capt. Mi­chael Gorm­ley presen­ted an en­graved plaque to Gantz to com­mem­or­ate the award. ••

You can reach William Kenny at wkenny@bsmphilly.com.