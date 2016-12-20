7th Police District honors Officer of the Month

Police Officer Stephen Gantz was honored as Officer of the Month for the 7th district during a recent meeting of the 7th Police District Advisory Council.
As the 7th district’s dedicated crime analyst, Gantz oversees the recording and tabulation of crime data for the district, which the district uses to identify crime trends and patterns. With this information, police can identify geographic locations where specific types of crimes are occurring and can develop suspects based on the aggregated information.
The timely dissemination of this information to officers throughout the Northeast has contributed to a reduction in crime, including a 50-percent decline in residential burglaries in the 7th district for 2016.
CORA Services CEO AnnMarie Schultz, 7th PDAC Chairman Mike Myers, Officer Samantha Hancock and Capt. Michael Gormley presented an engraved plaque to Gantz to commemorate the award. ••
