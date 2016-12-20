2nd PDAC honors local police officers

Three po­lice of­ficers from the 2nd dis­trict re­ceived Of­ficer of the Month awards dur­ing the Dec. 13 meet­ing of the 2nd Po­lice Dis­trict Ad­vis­ory Coun­cil. The awardees were Padra­ic Feeney for Septem­ber, Dani­elle Walsh for Oc­to­ber and Ry­an Mc­Gin­nis for Novem­ber.

Mc­Gin­nis re­covered two il­leg­al hand­guns dur­ing a car stop on the 6700 block of Bustleton Ave. that also led to two ar­rests. At about 12:16 a.m. on Nov. 11, a wit­ness flagged down Mc­Gin­nis at a nearby 7-El­ev­en and told the of­ficer that he saw two men walk­ing around the store with guns. The sus­pects got in­to a black car and traveled south on Bustleton Av­en­ue. Mc­Gin­nis stopped the car on the 6700 block of Bustleton and with the help of oth­er of­ficers found a .357-caliber re­volver in the waist­band of one of the sus­pects as well as a .32-caliber re­volver on the floor of the car at the feet of the second sus­pect. Both sus­pects were un­li­censed ex-con­victs.

Walsh helped solve a rash of burg­lar­ies tar­get­ing seni­or res­id­ents of the Glor­ia Dei Es­tates at Rhawn Street and Dun­gan Road between June and Au­gust. Dur­ing a spe­cial meet­ing of res­id­ents, the of­ficer no­ticed a cus­todi­an act­ing sus­pi­ciously. When she began to search re­cords from area pawn shops, she dis­covered that the cus­todi­an had re­cently pawned a ring that had been stolen from a Glor­ia Dei res­id­ent.

Walsh also found that the same cus­todi­an had pawned an­oth­er ring that had been stolen from a home in Abing­ton Town­ship where the cus­todi­an had done some plumb­ing work. Walsh’s in­vest­ig­a­tion led to the cus­todi­an’s Oct. 21 ar­rest for 11 counts of burg­lary.

Feeney was re­cog­nized for his ar­rest of a shoot­ing sus­pect on Sept. 26 on the 700 block of Adams Ave. dur­ing a large crowd fight. When the of­ficer ar­rived at the scene, he saw a man fire two gun­shots amid the dis­turb­ance. As the sus­pect fled, Feeney ran after him, ar­res­ted him and re­covered a loaded .40-caliber pis­tol. There were no in­jur­ies re­por­ted. ••

