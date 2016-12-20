2nd PDAC honors local police officers

Three police officers from the 2nd district received Officer of the Month awards during the Dec. 13 meeting of the 2nd Police District Advisory Council. The awardees were Padraic Feeney for September, Danielle Walsh for October and Ryan McGinnis for November.
McGinnis recovered two illegal handguns during a car stop on the 6700 block of Bustleton Ave. that also led to two arrests. At about 12:16 a.m. on Nov. 11, a witness flagged down McGinnis at a nearby 7-Eleven and told the officer that he saw two men walking around the store with guns. The suspects got into a black car and traveled south on Bustleton Avenue. McGinnis stopped the car on the 6700 block of Bustleton and with the help of other officers found a .357-caliber revolver in the waistband of one of the suspects as well as a .32-caliber revolver on the floor of the car at the feet of the second suspect. Both suspects were unlicensed ex-convicts.
Walsh helped solve a rash of burglaries targeting senior residents of the Gloria Dei Estates at Rhawn Street and Dungan Road between June and August. During a special meeting of residents, the officer noticed a custodian acting suspiciously. When she began to search records from area pawn shops, she discovered that the custodian had recently pawned a ring that had been stolen from a Gloria Dei resident.
Walsh also found that the same custodian had pawned another ring that had been stolen from a home in Abington Township where the custodian had done some plumbing work. Walsh’s investigation led to the custodian’s Oct. 21 arrest for 11 counts of burglary.
Feeney was recognized for his arrest of a shooting suspect on Sept. 26 on the 700 block of Adams Ave. during a large crowd fight. When the officer arrived at the scene, he saw a man fire two gunshots amid the disturbance. As the suspect fled, Feeney ran after him, arrested him and recovered a loaded .40-caliber pistol. There were no injuries reported. ••
