Times sponsors decorating contest

The North­east Times is spon­sor­ing a Christ­mas dec­or­at­ing con­test.

Res­id­ents of the North­east are wel­come to sub­mit pho­tos of the out­sides of their homes, dec­or­ated for Christ­mas. Pho­tos can be emailed to pronews@bsmphilly.com

The dead­line for entries is Sat­urday, Dec. 17. Please in­clude fam­ily name and ad­dress.

Times staffers will choose fi­nal­ists, and check out their dec­or­ated homes in per­son. Win­ners will be an­nounced in the Dec. 21 is­sue, and prizes will be awar­ded. Some of the win­ning homes will be pic­tured in the pa­per. Ex­act home ad­dresses will not be lis­ted. ••

