Times sponsors decorating contest

The Northeast Times is sponsoring a Christmas decorating contest.
Residents of the Northeast are welcome to submit photos of the outsides of their homes, decorated for Christmas. Photos can be emailed to pronews@bsmphilly.com
The deadline for entries is Saturday, Dec. 17. Please include family name and address.
Times staffers will choose finalists, and check out their decorated homes in person. Winners will be announced in the Dec. 21 issue, and prizes will be awarded. Some of the winning homes will be pictured in the paper. Exact home addresses will not be listed. ••
